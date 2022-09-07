Baltimore hardcore band Jivebomb announce EP for Flatspot, touring with Scowl
Baltimore hardcore band Jivebomb have announced a new EP, Primitive Desire, due October 7 via Flatspot, marking their label debut (pre-order). The EP was recorded with J Robbins collaborator Matt Redenbo at J's Magpie Cage studio, and then mixed and mastered by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Regulate, etc), and the first taste is "Primitive Desires." It's a no-frills ripper that leans on the raw, driving punk side of hardcore, and here's what vocalist Kat says about it:
Being the sole person responsible for your demise and/or success and wanting to let it out on yourself, whether ‘it’ be anger/aggression or gratitude. How self-sabotaging and wanting to get back at yourself can look like thriving out of spite, or making all the wrong choices and living with it.
Listen and watch the Grant Miller-directed video below.
Jivebomb are also opening part of Scowl's tour, including shows that also feature Anklebiter, Strange Joy, and Ghoulavelli. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. 86
2. Primitive Desires
3. Steel
4. Illusion Of Choice
5. Ditz
Jivebomb -- 2022 Tour Dates
10/27 - Birmingham, AL - The Hatch
10/29 - Tampa, FL - TBA
w/ Scowl + Anklebiter
10/30 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar
10/31 - Hattiesburg, MS @ Hattiesburg Community Art Center
w/ Scowl + Ghoulavelli + Anklebiter + Strange Joy
11/2 - Houston, TX - The End
11/3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
11/4 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom
11/5 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks
11/6 - Tulsa, OK - TBA
11/7 - Springfield, IL - Dumb Records
11/8 - Cincinnati, OH - Black Plastic
11/9 - Pittsburgh, PA - TBA