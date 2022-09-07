Baltimore hardcore band Jivebomb announce EP for Flatspot, touring with Scowl

Baltimore hardcore band Jivebomb have announced a new EP, Primitive Desire, due October 7 via Flatspot, marking their label debut (pre-order). The EP was recorded with J Robbins collaborator Matt Redenbo at J's Magpie Cage studio, and then mixed and mastered by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Regulate, etc), and the first taste is "Primitive Desires." It's a no-frills ripper that leans on the raw, driving punk side of hardcore, and here's what vocalist Kat says about it:

Being the sole person responsible for your demise and/or success and wanting to let it out on yourself, whether ‘it’ be anger/aggression or gratitude. How self-sabotaging and wanting to get back at yourself can look like thriving out of spite, or making all the wrong choices and living with it.

Listen and watch the Grant Miller-directed video below.

Jivebomb are also opening part of Scowl's tour, including shows that also feature Anklebiter, Strange Joy, and Ghoulavelli. All dates are listed below.

Jivebomb loading...

Tracklist

1. 86

2. Primitive Desires

3. Steel

4. Illusion Of Choice

5. Ditz

Jivebomb -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/27 - Birmingham, AL - The Hatch

10/29 - Tampa, FL - TBA

w/ Scowl + Anklebiter

10/30 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar

10/31 - Hattiesburg, MS @ Hattiesburg Community Art Center

w/ Scowl + Ghoulavelli + Anklebiter + Strange Joy

11/2 - Houston, TX - The End

11/3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

11/4 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom

11/5 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks

11/6 - Tulsa, OK - TBA

11/7 - Springfield, IL - Dumb Records

11/8 - Cincinnati, OH - Black Plastic

11/9 - Pittsburgh, PA - TBA