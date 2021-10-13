Bambara prep ‘Love On My Mind’, touring with Nothing (listen to “Mythic Love”)
Bambara have announced Love On My Mind, a six-song mini-LP that will be out February 25 via Wharf Cat. The core trio of Reid and Blaze Bateh and William Brookshire made the EP in NYC with vocal help from Bria Salmena (Orville Peck) and Drew Citron (Public Practice), plus horns from Jason Disu and Jeff Tobias (Sunwatchers).
Both Bria and Drew feature on the first single, "Mythic Love," which is another of Bambara's signature dark, sweeping romances, full of Spaghetti Western guitars and high drama. "The song is about riding that first manic wave of infatuation wherever it leads," says Reid, "dismantling all of your previous associations with love along the way." You can watch the video for "Mythic Love," directed by Kevin Condon and the band, below.
Bambara didn't really get to tour for last year's Stray (it came out just weeks before lockdown) but they'll soon be making up for lost time. They'll be opening for Nothing on a few East Coast tour dates in December, and have extensive European/UK dates in the spring, including a run with IDLES.
They've also got a 2022 show at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 22 and tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.
Meanwhile, Nothing play NYC this Friday at Elsewhere with Anxious, Enumclaw and Frankie Rose.
Tracklist
1. Slither In The Rain
2. Mythic Love
3. Birds
4. Point and Shoot
5. Feel Like a Funeral
6. Little Wars
Bambara - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
7 Dec - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall w/ Nothing
8 Dec - Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall w/ Nothing
9 Dec - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern w/ Nothing
10 Dec - Orlando, FL – Soundbar w/ Nothing
11 Dec - Miami, FL – Gramps w/ Nothing
12 Dec - Tampa, FL - Crowbar w/ Nothing
14 Dec - Atlanta, GA - The Earl w/ Nothing
15 Dec - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge w/ Nothing
16 Dec - Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall w/ Nothing
17 Dec - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups*
01 March - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre (w/IDLES)
02 March - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur (w/IDLES)
03 March - Milan, Italy - Fabrique Milano (w/IDLES)
06 March - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini (w/IDLES)
07 March - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 (w/IDLES)
09 March - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz (w/IDLES)
10 March - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera (w/IDLES)
11 March - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisbon Coliseum (w/IDLES)
13 March - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey - Club
15 March - Lille, France - L'Aéronef
16 March - Lefﬁnge (Middelkerke), Belgium - De Zwerver
17 March - Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee
18 March - Berlin, Germany - Urban Spree
20 March - Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen
21 March - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
22 March - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
23 March - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn
24 March - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera
25 March - Haldern, Germany - Haldern Pop Bar UG
26 March - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Bar
28 March - Cologne, Germany - Bumann & Sohn
29 March - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rotondes
30 March - Paris, France - La Boule Noire
01 April - Bedford, United Kingdom - Bedford Esquires
02 April - Guildford, United Kingdom - The Boileroom
03 April - Southampton, United Kingdom - Joiners Arms
04 April - Brighton, United Kingdom - CHALK
06 April - Hebden Bridge, United Kingdom - The Trades Club
07 April - London, United Kingdom - Dome Tufnell Park
08 April - Cambridge, United Kingdom - Portland Arms
09 April - Norwich, United Kingdom - Norwich Arts Centre
11 April - Leicester, United Kingdom - The Cookie
12 April - Leeds, United Kingdom - Brudenell Social Club
13 April - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - The Cluny
14 April - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Sneaky Pete's
15 April - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Sneaky Pete's
16 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Stereo
18 April - Sheffield, United Kingdom - The Leadmill
19 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - The Castle & Falcon
20 April - Bristol, United Kingdom - Thekla
21 April - Manchester, United Kingdom - Gorilla
22 April - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rescue Rooms
23 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Clwb Ifor Bach