Bambara prep ‘Love On My Mind’, touring with Nothing (listen to “Mythic Love”)

Bambara have announced Love On My Mind, a six-song mini-LP that will be out February 25 via Wharf Cat. The core trio of Reid and Blaze Bateh and William Brookshire made the EP in NYC with vocal help from Bria Salmena (Orville Peck) and Drew Citron (Public Practice), plus horns from Jason Disu and Jeff Tobias (Sunwatchers).

Both Bria and Drew feature on the first single, "Mythic Love," which is another of Bambara's signature dark, sweeping romances, full of Spaghetti Western guitars and high drama. "The song is about riding that first manic wave of infatuation wherever it leads," says Reid, "dismantling all of your previous associations with love along the way." You can watch the video for "Mythic Love," directed by Kevin Condon and the band, below.

Bambara didn't really get to tour for last year's Stray (it came out just weeks before lockdown) but they'll soon be making up for lost time. They'll be opening for Nothing on a few East Coast tour dates in December, and have extensive European/UK dates in the spring, including a run with IDLES.

They've also got a 2022 show at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 22 and tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Nothing play NYC this Friday at Elsewhere with Anxious, Enumclaw and Frankie Rose.

Tracklist

1. Slither In The Rain

2. Mythic Love

3. Birds

4. Point and Shoot

5. Feel Like a Funeral

6. Little Wars

Bambara - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

7 Dec - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall w/ Nothing

8 Dec - Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall w/ Nothing

9 Dec - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern w/ Nothing

10 Dec - Orlando, FL – Soundbar w/ Nothing

11 Dec - Miami, FL – Gramps w/ Nothing

12 Dec - Tampa, FL - Crowbar w/ Nothing

14 Dec - Atlanta, GA - The Earl w/ Nothing

15 Dec - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge w/ Nothing

16 Dec - Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall w/ Nothing

17 Dec - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups*

01 March - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre (w/IDLES)

02 March - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur (w/IDLES)

03 March - Milan, Italy - Fabrique Milano (w/IDLES)

06 March - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini (w/IDLES)

07 March - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 (w/IDLES)

09 March - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz (w/IDLES)

10 March - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera (w/IDLES)

11 March - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisbon Coliseum (w/IDLES)

13 March - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey - Club

15 March - Lille, France - L'Aéronef

16 March - Lefﬁnge (Middelkerke), Belgium - De Zwerver

17 March - Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee

18 March - Berlin, Germany - Urban Spree

20 March - Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen

21 March - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

22 March - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

23 March - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

24 March - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera

25 March - Haldern, Germany - Haldern Pop Bar UG

26 March - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Bar

28 March - Cologne, Germany - Bumann & Sohn

29 March - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rotondes

30 March - Paris, France - La Boule Noire

01 April - Bedford, United Kingdom - Bedford Esquires

02 April - Guildford, United Kingdom - The Boileroom

03 April - Southampton, United Kingdom - Joiners Arms

04 April - Brighton, United Kingdom - CHALK

06 April - Hebden Bridge, United Kingdom - The Trades Club

07 April - London, United Kingdom - Dome Tufnell Park

08 April - Cambridge, United Kingdom - Portland Arms

09 April - Norwich, United Kingdom - Norwich Arts Centre

11 April - Leicester, United Kingdom - The Cookie

12 April - Leeds, United Kingdom - Brudenell Social Club

13 April - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - The Cluny

14 April - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Sneaky Pete's

15 April - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Sneaky Pete's

16 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Stereo

18 April - Sheffield, United Kingdom - The Leadmill

19 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - The Castle & Falcon

20 April - Bristol, United Kingdom - Thekla

21 April - Manchester, United Kingdom - Gorilla

22 April - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rescue Rooms

23 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Clwb Ifor Bach