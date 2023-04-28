Bamboozle 2023 has been canceled

This probably comes as no surprise to many, but the problem-filled Bamboozle Festival -- which was set for next weekend (May 5-7) in Atlantic City -- has now been canceled. “After intensive discussions and meetings, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle Festival 2023," organizers wrote in a statement. "Thank you and your artists for believing in the vision.”

This was both the 20th anniversary of Bamboozle and its first edition in a decade, with The Acacia Strain, Angel Du$t, Brakence, Fiddlehead, Glitterer, Joey Bada$$, Puddles Pity Party, Ski Mask the Slump God, Turnover, and more set to perform.