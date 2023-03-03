Bamboozle adds Fiddlehead, Angel Du$t, Glitterer, Turnover & more, reveals daily lineups

NJ's Bamboozle has revealed the day-by-day lineups for its comeback 20th anniversary edition and also added more artists, including Fiddlehead, Angel Du$t, Glitterer, Turnover, The Acacia Strain, Modern Color, Coi Leray, Brakence, and more.

They join such previously announced names as Limp Bizkit, Saves The Day (playing In Reverie), Say Anything, Saosin, Finch, Scowl, End It, Mindforce, The Callous Daoboys, Kaonashi, Joey Bada$$, Rick Ross, Ice Spice, BabyTron, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ski Mask The Slump God, Trippie Redd, E.Town Concrete, Steve Aoki, Puddles Pity Party, and more. See the full day-by-day lineup below.

The fest goes down May 5-7 in Atlantic City. Tickets are still available.

Previously, festival founder John D'Esposito gave a statement saying Bamboozle "will not have high priced headliners."

Bamboozle -- 2023 Lineup

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

The Acacia Strain

Alex Sampson

Angel Du$t

Attila

BabyTron

Bad Omens

Blackbear

Boys Like Girls

Brakence

The Callous Daoboys

Cane Hill

Carnifex

Charly Jordan

Chelsea Grin

Coi Leray

DE’WAYNE

Destroy Lonely

Diablo

The Driver Era

E-Town Concrete

Ellise

End It

Fiddlehead

Finch

Flyleaf w/Lacey Sturm

Freddie Dredd

The Garden

Gideon

Glitterer

Gridiron

Hollywood Undead

I Set My Friends On Fire

Ice Spice

Jack Distortion

Jax

Joey Bada$$

Kaonashi

Kayzo

Ken Carson

Killboy

Left To Suffer

Limp Bizkit

Mayday Parade

Mindforce

Mod Sun

Modern Color

Motionless In White

Murda Beatz

Ov Sulfur

Oz Pearlman

Palisades

Papa Roach

Pardyalone

Poorstacy

Puddles Pity Party

Rick Ross

Saosin

Saves The Day

Say Anything

Scowl

Shallow Pools

Ski Mask The Slump God

The Spill Canvas

Steve Aoki

Sueco

Tallah

Teddy Swims

Trippie Redd

Turnover

Valencia

WHOKILLEDXIX

We The Kings

The Wrecks

Yung Gravy