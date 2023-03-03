Bamboozle adds Fiddlehead, Angel Du$t, Glitterer, Turnover & more, reveals daily lineups
NJ's Bamboozle has revealed the day-by-day lineups for its comeback 20th anniversary edition and also added more artists, including Fiddlehead, Angel Du$t, Glitterer, Turnover, The Acacia Strain, Modern Color, Coi Leray, Brakence, and more.
They join such previously announced names as Limp Bizkit, Saves The Day (playing In Reverie), Say Anything, Saosin, Finch, Scowl, End It, Mindforce, The Callous Daoboys, Kaonashi, Joey Bada$$, Rick Ross, Ice Spice, BabyTron, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ski Mask The Slump God, Trippie Redd, E.Town Concrete, Steve Aoki, Puddles Pity Party, and more. See the full day-by-day lineup below.
The fest goes down May 5-7 in Atlantic City. Tickets are still available.
Previously, festival founder John D'Esposito gave a statement saying Bamboozle "will not have high priced headliners."
Bamboozle -- 2023 Lineup
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
The Acacia Strain
Alex Sampson
Angel Du$t
Attila
BabyTron
Bad Omens
Blackbear
Boys Like Girls
Brakence
The Callous Daoboys
Cane Hill
Carnifex
Charly Jordan
Chelsea Grin
Coi Leray
DE’WAYNE
Destroy Lonely
Diablo
The Driver Era
E-Town Concrete
Ellise
End It
Fiddlehead
Finch
Flyleaf w/Lacey Sturm
Freddie Dredd
The Garden
Gideon
Glitterer
Gridiron
Hollywood Undead
I Set My Friends On Fire
Ice Spice
Jack Distortion
Jax
Joey Bada$$
Kaonashi
Kayzo
Ken Carson
Killboy
Left To Suffer
Limp Bizkit
Mayday Parade
Mindforce
Mod Sun
Modern Color
Motionless In White
Murda Beatz
Ov Sulfur
Oz Pearlman
Palisades
Papa Roach
Pardyalone
Poorstacy
Puddles Pity Party
Rick Ross
Saosin
Saves The Day
Say Anything
Scowl
Shallow Pools
Ski Mask The Slump God
The Spill Canvas
Steve Aoki
Sueco
Tallah
Teddy Swims
Trippie Redd
Turnover
Valencia
WHOKILLEDXIX
We The Kings
The Wrecks
Yung Gravy