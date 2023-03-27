Bamboozle announces 2023 lineup by day, single day tickets

After announcing its 2023 lineup, Atlantic City, NJ's Bamboozle, which is returning for its first edition since 2012 this year, has revealed the lineup by day. The festival happens on May 5-6 at Bader Field, and single day tickets are on sale now in addition to three-day passes.

Friday, May 5 features The Acacia Strain, Angel Du$t, Brakence, Fiddlehead, Glitterer, Joey Bada$$, Puddles Pity Party, Ski Mask the Slump God, Turnover, and more.

Saturday, May 6 has Bad Omens, Chelsea Grin, Carnifex, Flyleaf, The Garden, Limp Pizkit, Say Anything, Scowl, The Spill Canvas, Trippie Redd, Steve Aoki's Emo Night Dance Party, and more.

Sunday, May 7 features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, The Callous Daoboys, Coi Leray, DE'WAYNE, E-Town Concrete, End It, Kaonashi, Mindforce, Papa Roach, Rick Ross, Saosin, Finch (performing What It Is To Burn), Saves the Day (performing In Reverie), and more.

See the lineup in full below.