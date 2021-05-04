Bamboozle officially returning in 2023 for 20th anniversary edition

As recently teased with a vintage Myspace parody, NJ's Bamboozle festival is returning for the first time in over a decade to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The festival's most recent edition was in 2012, and then the similar Skate & Surf was revived for one year in 2015, but now Bamboozle will officially return May 5-7, 2023.

"We're back," said founder John D’Esposito. "The clowns are safe and home where they belong. 2023 can't come soon enough. Let's get it."

Watch the announcement video: