Bamboozle reveals 2023 lineup: “the festival will not have high priced headliners”

NJ's Bamboozle festival returns this year for the first time since 2012, in celebration of the festival's 20th anniversary. In November, they revealed the phase one lineup, then they gave an update saying that headliners were not announced during phase one, and then they gradually rolled out phase two on social media the week between Christmas and New Year's. The fest's founder John D'Esposito then issued a statement that walked back the headliners comment, saying, "Bamboozle headlines this years festival. The festival will not have high priced headliners, as we brought it back to how it started. It starts with a scene. Warped Tour nor Bamboozle ever relied on a headliner, the headliners will rely and want to be part of Bamboozle!" And with that, the full lineup is here, and it's... interesting.

Because they revealed the festival's return with a nostalgic mock Myspace page and the slogan "the awakening of an emo revolution," you might've thought they were hopping on the same emo nostalgia train as festivals like When We Were Young and Emo's Not Dead, but Bamboozle hasn't been a strictly emo/punk festival in a while (big names at the last two editions included Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, Incubus, Motley Crue, Mac Miller, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa), and this new lineup is similarly all over the place.

As for the "emo nostalgia" that it does have: Saves The Day (performing In Reverie for its 20th anniversary), Say Anything, Saosin, Finch, I Set My Friends On Fire, Mayday Parade, The Spill Canvas, Boys Like Girls, Valencia, and We The Kings mostly fit that description. There's also nu metal nostalgia (Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, and Flyleaf, who are back with original vocalist Lacey Sturm), a handful of cool new hardcore and post-hardcore bands (Scowl, End It, Mindforce, The Callous Daoboys, Kaonashi), some good hip hop (Joey Bada$$, Rick Ross, Ice Spice, BabyTron, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ski Mask The Slump God, Trippie Redd), some deathcore (Chelsea Grin, Carnifex), some huge mall-metalcore bands (Motionless In White, Bad Omens), and other things like superstar DJ Steve Aoki, rapcore vets E.Town Concrete, sad clown belter Puddles Pity Party, punk-rapper DE’WAYNE, and more, and there are still a few more artists TBA.

The fest goes down May 5-7 in Atlantic City. Tickets to Bamboozle go on sale Friday (1/27) at noon. Full lineup and poster below.

Bamboozle loading...

Bamboozle -- 2023 Lineup

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Alex Sampson

Attila

BabyTron

Bad Omens

Blackbear

Boys Like Girls

Cane Hill

Carnifex

Chelsea Grin

DE’WAYNE

Diablo

E-Town Concrete

Ellise

End It

Finch

Flyleaf w/Lacey Sturm

Freddie Dredd

Gideon

Gridiron

Hollywood Undead

I Set My Friends On Fire

Ice Spice

Jax

Joey Bada$$

Kaonashi

Kayzo

Killboy

Left To Suffer

Limp Bizkit

Mayday Parade

Mindforce

Motionless In White

Oz Pearlman

Palisades

Papa Roach

Pardyalone

Poorstacy

Puddles Pity Party

Rick Ross

Saosin

Saves The Day

Say Anything

Scowl

Shallow Pools

Ski Mask The Slump God

Steve Aoki

Sueco

Tallah

Teddy Swims

The Callous Daoboys

The Driver Era

The Garden

The Spill Canvas

The Wrecks

Trippie Redd

Valencia

We The Kings

WHOKILLEDXIX

Yung Gravy