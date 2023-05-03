Bamboozled! Saves The Day, Saosin, Fiddlehead, Angel Du$t & more add makeup shows for cancelled NJ fest

Following the cancellation of Bamboozle Fest, which was scheduled to return for its first edition since 2012 in Atlantic City this weekend (May 5-7), several acts from the lineup have announced last-minute shows in the area. Turnover, Fiddlehead, Angel Du$t, and Glitterer -- who were all on the Friday lineup -- had already scheduled a pre-Bamboozle show at Worcester's The Palladium on Thursday (5/4), but now they've also added a Philly show for the day they would've played the fest, at the Theatre of Living Arts on Friday (5/5).

Saosin will continue celebrating the 20th anniversary of Translating The Name with an NYC show on Saturday (5/6) at Brooklyn Bowl and a Philly show on 5/8 at Union Transfer. The NYC show will be opened by Proper., and Astronoid will join Saosin in Philly. The Brooklyn Bowl show follows the band's previously announced stop at Irvin Plaza on Friday (5/5), which will be Saosin's first proper NYC show since 2009 and first since 2003 (!) with Anthony Green on vocals.

Also in Philly, Saves The Day will play Can't Slow Down, Finch will play What It Is To Burn, and Valencia will join them for a show on May 7 at The Fillmore Philadelphia. Saves the Day's previously announced Can't Slow Down and In Reverie shows in Brooklyn are this Friday and Saturday at Brooklyn Made.

Kaonashi have filled the weekend with Mid-Atlantic shows: May 5 at Atlas Brew Works in Washington, DC, with Attila and Gideon; May 6 at Sportsman's Cafe in Allentown, PA, with Left To Suffer and Ov Sulfur; and May 7 at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ, with Tallah, Enox, and more. Bad Omens will also stop in NJ for a set at May 7 at Wellmont Theater in Montclair.

The Callous Daoboys added an NYC show at Saint Vitus Bar on Sunday (5/7) with Husbandry. That's during their run with Hazing Over, but Hazing Over aren't on the new Brooklyn show.

Tickets for all these shows are on sale now.