Bamboozle’s new poster would like you to know that they haven’t announced headliners yet

Bamboozle is coming back for the first time in over a decade to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and yesterday the festival revealed its initial lineup, with Limp Bizkit, Steve Aoki, Rick Ross, and Yung Gravy in the biggest font. However, Bamboozle would like you to know that those are not the headliners, so they've now shared this new poster to clarify:

Bamboozle loading...

Looks like there are 15 more bands TBA, including all three headliners, and four other presumably bigger acts. And as the poster says, the fest goes down May 5-7 at Bader Field in Atlantic City. Tickets go on sale Friday (11/25) at noon.