BAM’s free R&B Fest 2021 lineup: Valerie June, Matthew Whitaker, more

Brooklyn Academy of Music are holding their annual R&B Festival for the 26th year this fall. It happens over four days, Saturday October 2, Sunday October 3, Saturday October 9, and Sunday October 10, at Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn. (Previous years happened during the summer on weekdays at Metrotech Commons.) It's free to attend with a 4 PM start time for all shows.

This year's lineup includes Matthew Whitaker on October 2, Mykal Rose on October 3, Stew & The Negro Problem on October 9, and Valerie June on October 10. Find more details via BAM.

Valerie June played a SummerStage show in Central Park earlier this month. See more pictures from that below.