Band of Bastards = hardcore from members of Trail of Dead, ex-Sparta, etc (stream a track)

Band of Bastards is a new Austin hardcore band made up of four veteran musicians: vocalist Jason Reece (…And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead), guitarist Andrew Leeper (Markov), assist Erick Sanger (ex-Sparta), and drummer Sam Rich. Their debut album DELETE. REPEAT comes out July 23 via Redacted Records/SilverDoor Music (pre-order), and we're premiering lead single/opening track "Ruined."

"'Ruined' is the first song on the album and it’s no holds barred," says Andrew Leeper. "Kind of like kicking in a door, it’s meant to leave a mark. At times it even teeters on spinning out of control. It’s the sonic equivalent of speed wobbles."

It's a 96-second ripper in the spirit of classic early '80s hardcore. It's a sound that never goes out of style, and Band of Bastards know exactly how to pull it off. Listen and watch the video (filmed by Andrew and Sam) below.

