Band of Horses announce new LP ‘Things Are Great’ (watch “Crutch” video)

Band of Horses are back with their first album since 2016. Things Are Great, their sixth studio album, is due out January 21 via BMG, and band founder Ben Bridwell produced or co-produced every song, working with frequent collaborators including Jason Lytle of Grandaddy, Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, MGMT), and Dave Sardy, as well as a new collaborator, engineer Wolfgang "Wolfie" Zimmerman. See the cover art and tracklisting below.

The first single is "Crutch," which you can watch the lyric video for below. "I think like a lot of my songs, ‘Crutch’ starts with something from my real life," Bridwell says. "Obviously ‘Crutch’ means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are."

Band of Horses have some shows coming up, including three dates at recently opened Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made on October 18-20, followed by Denver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim in November with Miya Folick. See all dates below.

Band of Horses - Things Are Great Tracklisting

Warning Signs

Crutch

Tragedy of the Commons

In The Hard Times

In Need of Repair

Aftermath

Lights

Ice Night We’re Having

You Are Nice To Me

Coalinga

BAND OF HORSES: 2021 TOUR

10.18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

10.19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

10.20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

11.04 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

11.07 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*

11.08 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre*

11.10 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic*

11.12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

11.13 - San Diego, CA - SOMA*

11.14 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues*

*w/Miya Folick