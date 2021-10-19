Band of Horses begin Brooklyn Made run (pics, video)

Band of Horses recently announced a new album, Things Are Great, and on Monday night (10/18) they began a three-night run at new Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made. They played a career-spanning set including classics like "The Great Salt Lake," "No One's Gonna Love You," "The General Specific," and "The Funeral," plus a Replacements cover, and Ben Bridwell mentioned on stage that the band were consciously omitting several tour staples in order to keep the setlists fresh at all three shows.

The run continues tonight (10/19) and Wednesday (10/20), and tickets are still available. More pictures by Toby Tenenbaum and some fan-shot videos below.

Not long after Band of Horses announced their new album, Ben Bridwell also released a song with Crane Like The Bird.