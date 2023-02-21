Band of Horses & The Revivalists announce co-headlining tour (Prospect Park included)
Band of Horses and The Revivalists have announced a co-headlining summer tour. The US dates begin on July 28 in Chautauqua, NY, and wrap up on September 10 in Los Angeles. The Heavy Heavy join as support for some shows, and you can see all dates below.
The tour stops in NYC on August 10 at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Music Festival in Prospect Park, making it the first benefit show announced this season. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 AM local.
Before their dates with Band of Horses, The Revivalists will also be on the road with The Head and The Heart for another co-headlining US run. Jaime Wyatt joins them as support on most shows, except for Asbury Park, NJ on July 9 at Stone Pony Summer Stage. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, February 22 at 10 AM.
THE HEAD AND THE HEART / THE REVIVALISTS / JAIME WYATT: 2023 TOUR
June 30 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
July 1 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
July 3 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
July 5 - Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
July 6 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 8 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 9 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage #
July 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
July 14 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
July 15 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
# no Jaime Wyatt
BAND OF HORSES / THE REVIVALISTS: 2023 TOUR
July 28 - Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Amphitheater
July 29 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *
August 3 - Oshkosh, WI @ Leach Amphitheater *
August 6 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *
August 8 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point
August 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park
August 11 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
August 31 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
September 6 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *
September 9 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park *
September 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
September 14 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
* with The Heavy Heavy