Bandcamp exclusives for today’s fundraiser (Denzel Curry, Big Thief, Kimya Dawson, more)

Since March, Bandcamp has been waiving their cut of sales on the first Friday of every month for 24 hours (midnight to midnight Pacific), to support artists who have been impacted by the pandemic. So far, fans have purchased $75 million worth of music and merch on Bandcamp Fridays, directly benefiting artists and labels. As the pandemic is "far from over," they'll continue to hold the fundraisers through the rest of the year, which means today (10/2) is another one.

Like on previous Bandcamp days, some artists have special releases coming out today, which we've listed below. You can also, of course, buy new releases, or older albums you hadn't gotten around to getting yet.

Here are some of today's special releases...

DENZEL CURRY - "LIVE FROM THE ABYSS"

Denzel Curry has released a new protest song as a Bandcamp exclusive, with all net proceeds going to Dream Defenders, which was founded in 2012 after the killing of Travyon Martin and "[organizes] Black and Brown youth to build power in our communities to advance a new vision we have for the state." It's a loud, distorted, powerful song from an artist who's already part of one of 2020's most iconic protest songs.

KEVIN DEVINE - NO ONE'S WAITING UP FOR ME TONIGHT (EP)

Kevin Devine released a new EP, No One’s Waiting Up For Me Tonight, with three new songs that he made with Zack Levine (Pinegrove, Half Waif) on drums, Morgan Kibby (White Sea, M83) on vocals sings & keys, and long-time KD bandmate Chris Bracco on keys and mixing duties. He’s also promising another EP and a full-length to come out sometime between now and early 2022. Stay tuned!

JASON ISBELL AND FRIENDS - LIVE AT THE SHOALS THEATRE - FLORENCE, AL - 10​/​4​/​19

Another Bandcamp Friday, another Jason Isbell live album. This one's extra special, as it finds Jason and his band the 400 Unit joined by tons of other guest musicians. View the full list of credits and pick up the album here.

NNAMDÏ & LALA LALA - "KISS ME" (SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER COVER)

NNAMDÏ and Lala Lala have released a cover of the Sixpence None the Richer classic "Kiss Me," which all proceeds going to Illinois Prison Project. It's a faithful rendition, but with a lo-fi/indie approach, and it's pretty great.

WOODS - REFLECTIONS VOL. 1

Folky, jammy Brooklyn band Woods are opening their vaults of unreleased material with this first volume of their Reflections series. They write: "With no touring this year, and possibly next, we decided to take a deep dive into our archives and put together the first volume of our much discussed archival series, Reflections. Featuring rare and unreleased recordings from 2009 - 2013, Including a ghost town desert jam off the side of the highway, our first live performance in Big Sur, the first recorded version of Bend Beyond and some shelved diamonds in the rough that were finished up during quarantine. Our hope is that it plays like a "lost record" from an extremely strange and fruitful period in Woods history. "

BIKINI KILL - "NEW RADIO" 7"

Bikini Kill have put this red vinyl 7" up as a bandcamp exclusive: "The single features the most well known version of the anthemic song, 'Rebel Girl' as well as title track 'New Radio' and 'Demirep.' The songs were originally recorded in April 1993 at Avast Studios in Seattle. It was engineered by John Goodmanson and produced by Joan Jett. Joan Jett also played second guitar and sang with Kathleen who sang lead vocals. Tobi and Kathi sang back ups with Joan. Bill played guitar, Tobi played drums, and Kathi played bass. Joan Jett appears courtesy of Blackheart Records."

--

SONIC YOUTH - RARITIES VOL 3

"This collection spans from the group’s first Peel session - recorded remotely from NYC - to demos and rehearsals for our final record, The Eternal," says Steve Shelley. You can read his track-by-track breakdown of the whole thing here.

THE CLIENTELE - "ORPHEUS BEACH" (GO-BETWEENS COVER)

For a certain strain of indiepop lovers this is a match made in heaven: Dreampop band The Clientele's cover of The Go-Betweens' "Orpheus Beach," one of the late Grant Mclennan's many great songs from The Friends of Rachel Worth. This dates from 2007 and The Clientele give it their signature delicate, swirling spin. Just lovely.

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "BIG" (LESS THAN JAKE COVER FT. CHRIS DEMAKES)

Devon Kay & the Solutions have released a cover of Less Than Jake's "Big" from their 1995 debut album Pezcore, with help from LTJ co-frontman Chris DeMakes himself. All Bandcamp proceeds from purchases made between now and Sunday (10/4) go to Assata's Daughters, "a Black women-led organization working to provide political education for young black people." Read more and watch the video for the song here.

DIIV - DECEIVER DEMOS

Say the band: "we are putting our ‘deceiver’ demos on bandcamp, only for 24 hours. for fans of the record, listen to how the songs were different and how they stayed the same. hear us play sloppy and make stuff up on the spot, it’s a fun listen, we promise."

FRUIT BATS - THE GLORY OF FRUIT BATS

Fruit Bats recently released the new song "Stunned One," and today that song popped up as one of 11 tracks on his new album The Glory of Fruit Bats, which is up for pre-order at Bandcamp.

CHAD VANGAALEN - LOST HARMONIES

Chad writes:

For the most part the songs on this album were intended to be part of a synth-focused record called “Lost Harmony”. They were all improvised live as I recorded them — quick and dirty. I was always critical of the way my voice still sounded like my normal voice, and the album got shelved. Eventually I returned to it and tried manipulating the sounds using pitch-shifting and changing tape speeds. I finally felt like it was cool to drool, and it evolved into “Lost Harmonies” Originally the first track on the record was supposed to be ‘Min Fun’, but that was released on the “Odds and Sods 2” fundraiser collection. These are the kind of songs I make to entertain myself late at night.

INSIDES - "IT WAS LIKE THIS ONCE, IT WILL BE LIKE THIS AGAIN"

Brighton duo, Insides, recently announced that they will be releasing their first album in 20 years, Soft Bonds, on November 6. In anticipation of the release, the band released the record's first single, "Ghost Music," and now, they've exclusively released the LP's first track, "It Was Like This Once, It Will Be Like This Again," in celebration of Bandcamp Friday. (They say that they already plan to release something next Bandcamp Friday too.)

As the duo's Kristy Yates writes, "The song is about the threads that run through the background of our lives that have always been there, and will always be there, real, imagined, benign or other, and will keep looping round and round and round."

You can also view the track's official music video, which was shot at Devil's Dyke in West Sussex.

GOOD MUSIC TO AVERT THE COLLAPSE OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY, VOLUME 2

Following the release of Volume 1 last month, today, Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy, Volume 2 hits Bandcamp. The 27-track compilation features "never-before-heard songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos" by The Postal Service, John Prine (ft. Margo Price), The Decemberists, Arcade Fire & David Byrne, Pearl Jam, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, Perfume Genius, Jason Isbell, The War On Drugs, Bright Eyes, and over 60 others. Available for 24 hours only.

THE GOTOBEDS - "HOW THE BRANDS STACK UP" (W/ DADDY'S BOY)

“Sunny Youth” / Daddy’s Boy “Family Cat” is a split digital single with proceeds going to Prison Neighborhood Arts Project. “Sunny Youth” was recorded during sessions for The Gotobeds’ Blood // Sugar // Secs // Traffic, their Sub Pop debut, while Daddy’s Boy’s “Family Cat” was recorded earlier this year at Electrical Audio in Chicago by Steve Albini. Both tracks are previously unreleased.

DAN HORNE - THE MOTORCYCLE SONG EP

Dan Horne — known for playing with the late Neal Casal in Circles Around the Sun, in Cass McCombs' band, and more — is set to release his debut solo EP, The Motorcycle Song, on streaming services on November 20, but today it gets a Bandcamp-only early release. We premiered the video for the title track (an Arlo Guthrie cover) earlier this week. You can watch that and read more here.

SINEAD O'CONNOR - "TROUBLE OF THE WORLD"

It's been a long time since Sinead O'Connor released something new and she returns with this cover of traditional spiritual "Trouble of the World" that was made famous by Mahalia Jackson. It's out via Heavenly Records. "For me the song isn’t about death or dying," says Sinead. "More akin, a message of certainty that the human race is on a journey toward making this world paradise and that we will get there." All Bandcamp proceeds will be donated to Black Live Matter charities. Watch the video here.

LINGUA IGNOTA - "KIM" (EMINEM COVER)

Noise/industrial/darkwave artist Lingua Ignota has released a cover of Eminem's extremely controversial 2000 song "Kim," in which Eminem depicts himself murdering his then-wife. You can read more about her subversive take here.

FACS - LINCOLN HALL CHICAGO, 2020 (Live LP)

Following their audience-free livestreamed concert at Schuba's earlier this year, FACS released a limited edition 160 gram black vinyl documenting audio from that show today, with only 300 copies available. All the proceeds will go toward funding the band's next album.

As FACS posted on socials about the release, "By the time our album Void Moments was released in March of 2020, the United States, and much of the rest of the world, was dealing with life in lockdown due to COVID-19. All tours had been cancelled and our attempts at writing and rehearsing were brought to a full stop.

As the city slowly reopened months later, we were approached by Audiotree and Lincoln Hall + Schuba's Tavern to be the first in a series of audience free, full production concerts, livestreamed as STAGED. The response was so positive, we are releasing the audio as this limited edition LP."

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE LAND: CARRIZO/COMECRUDO SOLIDARITY COMPILATION

Today, a compilation of recordings in support of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas (the Estok'Gna) has been released, including contributions from Sharon Van Etten, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Molly Burch, Jess Williamson, Erin Durant, Will Johnson, Twain, Big Thief, and many others. 100% of the compilation's proceeds will be donated to the Estok'Gna and their legal fund.

KIMYA DAWSON, OCEANATOR, EMPRESS OF, KELSEY LU, NEGATIVE GEMINI, and more - CARE NOT COPS

In honor of Bandcamp Friday, a collective of stellar musicians (in collaboration with In This Together LA) joined together to create a benefit compilation EP called Care Not Cops. The compilation will support LA organizations Feed Black Futures, which is dedicated to good equity and accessibility, and Youth Justice Coalition, a group of Inglewood-based abolitionists. It is available on Bandcamp today.

As the compilation's description reads, "A politic built on care can only begin when our resources are divested from the police and prison industrial complex and reallocated into services and programs by and for our local communities. It’s with great honor that we can bring together such prophetic and essential voices from our artistic communities to raise material support for organizations in our city whose missions align with these fundamental concepts of the need for care, not cops."

Contributions include songs from Kimya Dawson, Empress Of, Negative Gemini, Oceanator, Kelsey Lu, Ouri, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and many others.

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER - SCHOOL DAZE: A FUNDRAISER FOR DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS STUDENTS

As a companion to Forward, Children, Hiss Golden Messenger's last benefit EP, he released a brand new live record called School Daze on Bandcamp today. All of the proceeds from this live record will benefit Durham Public Schools students, as did the last EP. "PUBLIC EDUCATION IS CIVIL RIGHTS," the band wrote on socials. After this week, the album will be released on streaming services on October 9th.

INFANT ISLAND - DONATING PROCEEDS TO LOUISVILLE BAIL FUND

Today, Infant Island are donating all the proceeds from their Bandcamp page to the Louisville Community Bail Fund. "If you have already or don't wanna buy our shit, you can donate directly here," the band urges. They continue, "Cops need to face justice. Black Lives Matter. Antifascism is good. If you don't agree, GTFO." The initiative applies to all music on their Bandcamp, including their three 2020 releases: the Beneath LP, the Sepulcher mini-LP, and their Collections 1 compilation.

TWO MINUTES TO LATE NIGHT - COVERS VOL. IV

Metal/punk talk show Two Minutes To Late Night have been doing amazing, guest-filled quarantine cover videos nearly every week since lockdown began, and Bandcamp Fridays, they've been putting out EPs of those covers for 24 hours only. Vol. IV is available today.

JEREMY ENIGK - THE FROG QUEEN LIVE AT SANT MARK'S CATHEDRAL

Today, Sunny Day Real Estate's Jeremy Enigk released a full-length video of The Frog Queen Live at Saint Mark's Cathedral (filmed on October 6, 2018). To accompany that recording, the audio is available to purchase on his Bandcamp page.

BORIS - VEIN, PRÄPARAT, AND ETERNITY RE-RELEASES

In August, Boris began archiving a series of their past recordings on their Bandcamp page. Today sees the band re-releasing 2006’s vein, 2013’s präparat, and 2018’s, making them available for the first time in 48k24bit High-Resolution Audio. These re-releases, following the July release of their latest record, NO, further emphasize their sonic vastness and give fans an opportunity to experience their music like never before.

Also, on November 13, the band will be releasing digital and physical reissues of two of their landmark albums, Absolutego (1996) and Amplifier Worship (1998), marking the first time that either of these releases would be available on streaming services.

IIYE - DOLLAZ.3 & LILL'LIKELUV.4

Iiye (another moniker of Pink Siifu) is back with not one but two new EPs for Bandcamp Day.

CORRUPT VISION

For the next 24 hours, California ska-core crew Corrupt Vision are giving 25% off of all merch with the code "failure" to help fund their next album. Meanwhile, they released this anti-cop ripper last month:

LUNAR VACATION - "BETTER SOON"

Atlanta indie popsters Lunar Vacation have released a brand new demo called "Better Soon," available only through Monday. All proceeds will go to Sounds of Saving, a nonprofit "fueling hope through music," and Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

--

