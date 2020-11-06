Bandcamp exclusives for today’s fundraiser (JPEGMAFIA, DIIV, Mike Watt, Nick Lowe, more)

Since March, Bandcamp has been waiving their cut of sales on the first Friday of every month for 24 hours (midnight to midnight Pacific), to support artists who have been impacted by the pandemic. So far, fans have purchased over $75 million worth of music and merch on Bandcamp Fridays, directly benefiting artists and labels. As the pandemic is "far from over," they'll continue to hold the fundraisers through the rest of the year, which means today (11/6) is another one.

Like on previous Bandcamp days, some artists have special releases coming out today, which we've listed below. You can also, of course, buy new releases, or older albums you hadn't gotten around to getting yet.

Here are some of today's special releases...

Jason Isbell, Mike Cooley & Patterson Hood - Live at the Shoals Theatre

Jason Isbell, Mike Cooley, and Patterson Hood released Live at the Shoals Theatre on Bandcamp, a live album of their trio set at Shoals Theatre on 6/15/14. You can purchase the whole thing here and listen to one track below.

--

Been Here For Too Long blink-182 tribute comp

In honor of the Blink-155 podcast discussing their final blink-182 song, they've released a compilation of 28 artists covering "Dammit," including Gay Meat (Museum Mouth), Lisa Prank, Steve Sladkowski (PUP), Chris Cresswell (The Flatliners, Hot Water Music), Antarctigo Vespucci (Jeff Rosenstock + Chris Farren), Teen Daze, Jenny Owen Youngs + Charlatan, Slow Magic, and more. All proceeds will be donated to the land defenders at 1492 Land Back Lane, Encampment Support Network Toronto and Trans Lifeline.

--

Mike Watt + The Secondmen - "In Quintessence"

Originally a Record Store Day release, Mike Watt + The Secondmen have now shared this cover of Squeeze's "In Quintessence" (the open cut to the band's 1981 album East Side Story).

--

JPEGMAFIA - EP

Avant-rapper JPEGMAFIA has been dropping singles all year, and today he released a compilation of all of them as a Bandcamp exclusive.

--

Clearbody - "Quarterback"

North Carolina shoegazy punks Clearbody have released the second single off their anticipated debut album One More Day (due 12/4 via Smartpunk) as a Bandcamp exclusive. It's a ripper and yet another promising taste of this LP.

--

Sarchasm - "Times They Are A Changin'"

Berkeley punks Sarchasm released a very cool bedroom folk-punk cover of this Dylan classic, with all proceeds going to the ACLU.

--

The Moore Family Band - "Raging Inside My Head"

Sarchasm's labelmates The Moore Family Band (mem Get Married) have released the second single off their upcoming debut album Missy (due December 4 via Asian Man). Compared to the Weezer-y "Falling," "Raining Inside My Head" is more of a punk ripper and it's great stuff.

--

Mary Lattimore - "Hold Your Breath"

"Made this up in a wild week," writes harpist/ambient musician Mary Lattimore of this new song, which should hopefully add some serenity to your life.

--

Nick Lowe - "A Quiet Place"

Nick Lowe is back with his pals Los Straitjackets for this cover of "A Quiet Place," originally recorded in 1964 by Garnet Mimms & the Enchanters.

--

Jherek Bischoff - Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire Walk With Me (Deluxe Version)

Jherek Bischoff's holiday album, where he covered christmas standards in the style of Angelo Badalamenti's Twin Peaks score, is getting a new deluxe, remastered edition with two previously unreleased tracks.

--

Hundreds of AU - "Blue Months" / "Beg The Question"

Screamo greats Hundreds of AU (one of the many bands of Tom Schlatter of You and I, Capacities, etc) will release their third album Acting From Remote Satellites in spring 2021 via Patient Zero Records, and they just released these two intense new songs from it: the soaring "Blue Months" and the whiplash-inducing "Beg The Question."

--

Catbite - Catbite (vinyl back on sale)

The band writes, "These are completely sold out, but while we were moving this week we recovered a couple in an old merch bin, so they are up on our site until they run out. Then they are GONE FOR GOOD! The first 10 sold today come with a limited cassette tape or flexi disc."

--

DIIV - Oshin Demos

DIIV have released the demos of their 2012 debut album Oshin, available for 24 hours only. Zachary Cole Smith writes, "nyc in 2010 was a special time and place. i wanted to be a part of it, and these demos represent my attempt at a connection with a larger community. they are the first songs I had ever made on my own, recorded on the floor of the studio arts space where I was secretly living, and as it turned out they were the beginning of a bizarre journey in life, and the formation of a new second family. thanks to everyone who has supported us throughout the years."

--

Mike Erg - Metal Machine Music

Lots of artists have covered Lou Reed's "Sweet Jane" and "Satellite of Love," but leave it to Mikey Erg to cover Lou's infamous 1975 album Metal Machine Music. "Covered my favorite album for Bandcamp Friday!" Mikey wrote. "DIG it."

Corrupt Vision / Disparo! Split

OC ska-core band Corrupt Vision and Australian fastcore band Disparo! put out this split, and CV's contribution is a fiery attack on bigotry that hits hard this week.

--

Scott McCaughey - Neil Vol. 1

Scott McCaughey (R.E.M., Young Fresh Fellows, Minus 5, etc) has released an album of Neil Young covers, simply titled Neil Vol. 1. "When I had a major stroke three years ago, I lost my ability to talk, sing, make music. As I found my way back, I turned to the songs I had a best chance at recalling, music somewhere deep in the recesses of what was left of me," Scott says in a note about the release. "The Beatles and Neil were my subterranean lode ... words and chords COULD be unearthed if I tried hard and often enough. When this homegrown effort started taking shape, in the bowels of 2020, I consciously swerved away from much of the best known Neil songs to me, and the casual listener. Digging deeper, like I had tried to cough up favorite songs in the ditch of my fucked-up brain."

--

AMOR - AMOR/LEMUR EP

Glasgow's AMOR, who channel Arthur Russel and The Blue Nile with their lush and organic disco style, have teamed with Norwegian ensemble LEMUR for a new EP that's due out January 29. They've shared the gorgeous opening track, "Unravel."

--

Sic Alps - Supplemental Cozy (Demos Vol. 2)

The much-missed sludgy SF garage duo Sic Alps have one again reached into their boxes of cassette tapes for some unreleased demos, all of which were made by singer/guitarist Mike Donovan from 2008-2012.

--

Mass Observation - Mass Observation 2

Mass Observation, the duo of Davis White (Lorelei) and Hewson Chen (Lake Ruth; The New Lines), are back with their second EP. If you dig '90s shoegaze, baroque psych, Broadcast and Stereolab, you should definitely give this a spin.

--

David Nance - September 20th, 2020

Omaha singer songwriting makes great heartland rock that's even better live. This is a live album taken from David's virtual Gonerfest show he did back in September, mixed and mastered by Total Control's Mikey Young.

--

CHAI - "Donuts Mind If I Do"

Japanese band CHAI's charming first single for Sub Pop is out today.

--

Half Waif - "I'm With You" (Avril Lavigne cover)

"I covered my fave Avril Lavigne song," Half Waif writes, "& it's up til midnight on Bandcamp in honor of Bandcamp Friday. 100% of proceeds will go to investing in generational healing with The Loveland Foundation, which provides therapy for Black women & girls." Purchase it here.

--

Anti-Flag - "A Dying Plea Vol. 1 (feat. DE'WAYNE, Marcia Richards, Jálise Della Gary, Tom Morello)"

Anti-Flag put their new protest song up on Bandcamp to purchase for $1 or more, with all proceeds going to sisTers Pittsburgh, SARI, Justice LA Now and My Block, My City, My Hood Chicago.

--

SEE ALSO:

* 30 independent hip hop releases of 2020 we recommend buying on Bandcamp

* metal albums from 2020 we recommend buying on Bandcamp.

--

Browse the Bandcamp tag for more.