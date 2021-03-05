Bandcamp exclusives for today’s fundraiser (Marc Ribot, Fucked Up, Sloan, Jason Isbell, more)

It's the March edition of Bandcamp Friday, the monthly series where the digital music service cuts their portion of the proceeds in order to directly benefit artists who are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today, like every other Bandcamp Friday, artists have released a number of special releases, some of which you can check out below.

MARC RIBOT PLAYS SOLO GUITAR WORKS OF FRANTZ CASSEUS

Marc Ribot has been reissuing some of his out-of-print titles for Bandcamp Fridays. This month: "In effort to preserve the musical legacy of Marc’s guitar teacher and mentor, Frantz Casseus, the father of Haitian classical guitar, Marc recorded a collection of Casseus' solo guitar compositions for his 1993 album "Marc Ribot Plays Solo Guitar Works of Frantz Casseus". This remastered and expanded edition, with three additional bonus tracks recorded in 2020, marks the first time Marc's interpretations of this work is available on vinyl. Pre-order is available now through Bandcamp, with a street date of May 14th."

HAR MAR SUPERSTAR - ROSEVILLE

Har Mar Superstar's new album, an ode to '70s singer songwriter and soul, doesn't get a physical release till May but he's got the digital version of Roseville up early for Bandcamp Friday. You can preorder the vinyl too:

SLOAN - ONE CHORD TO ANOTHER (SUPER DELUXE EDITION)

Canadian alt-rock greats Sloan released a deluxe vinyl box set for their 1996 album One Chord to Another that features outtakes, demos, the "Sloan Party!" mini album, and more. They've now put the whole thing up on Bandcamp:

THURSTON MOORE: "7/7/77"

Sonic Youth's Thurston moore has dug "7​/​7​/​77" out of his archives: "Recorded when Thurston Moore was hosting, archiving, and engaging with the subterranean global noise scene during its early-mid 2000s apex. Zac Davis was still a member of the notorious Lambsbread. The two connected through the channels of the East Coast/Midwest free-noise axis. The actual day of the recording, which was a mantra heads down swoop in the basement of 22 Round Hill Road Northampton Massachusetts, is lost to the fogs of dusted memory - its true organic providence. Zac released his own document of this event on his Maim & Disfugure CDR label in 2008. The recording here, from TM's machine, has a more pronounced sonic prayer fidelity. Zac lives by his own sky juice rules which are no rules. The music lives forever."

LEE RANALDO - "HURRICANE SANDY TRANSCRIPTIONS (ORIGINAL DEMO)"

Meanwhile, Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo has something new too, "Hurricane Sandy Transcriptions (original demo)", which Lee says: "I am releasing my original 25 minute demo for my large ensemble composition Hurricane Sandy Transcriptions. Recorded at Echo Canyon West on a Fender Rhodes, it is the first full realization of the piece to come. I've always loved this recording, it captures my original effort to transcribe the sounds of the gale force winds that struck New York on that day in 2012, which flooded parts of the city and knocked out the power in lower Manhattan for most of the following week."

JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT - LIVE AT ST. AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATRE - ST. AUGUSTINE, FL - 3​/​5​/​16

Jason Isbell continues his trend of dropping live albums on Bandcamp Fridays. As always, you can stream one song and you have to purchase for the rest.

HOT WATER MUSIC - CAUTION DEMOS / OUTTAKES

Hot Water Music have released four demos/outtakes from their classic 2002 album Caution. They write, "Somehow, we still have unreleased demos. These are the final remaining bits of anything related to Caution (we think)." You can read more about each individual track at Bandcamp.

MISS THE STARS - SCREAMO SAMPLER IX

Berlin label Miss The Stars put out a 28-song screamo sampler with Annakarina, Snag, Kissies, Closer, Demersal, and so much more.

WORRIERS - THE OLD FRIENDS

As promised, Worriers released a covers EP with takes on Rancid, Tom Petty, Mission of Burma, The New Pornographers, and Bleachers. Read more about it here.

FUCKED UP - "YEAR OF THE HORSE - ACT TWO"

For last month's Bandcamp fundraiser, Fucked Up released the 19-minute "Year of the Horse - Act One" (dedicated to Riley Gale and Wade Allison), and for this one, they followed it with the 26-minute "Year of the Horse - Act Two." As is always the case with Fucked Up's Zodiac series, it's a crazy, shape-shifting, multi-genre epic of a song.

FUCKIN WHATEVER (ANTHONY GREEN + TAKING BACK SUNDAY?)

Fuckin Whatever is a semi-secret psychedelic pop band that very much seems to be Anthony Green plus Taking Back Sunday members John Nolan and Adam Lazzara, and they're currently streaming two songs off their upcoming self-titled EP, which you can pre-order at Bandcamp now. 30% of digital sales go towards NIVA.

EAT THE RICH: A GOSSIP GIRL SOUNDTRACK COVER COMPILATION

Sad13, We Are The Union, Riverby, Suzie True, Shunkan, Bacchae, Maggie Gently, Long Neck and many others have contributed to a Gossip Girl covers comp to raise money for Sogorea Te Land Trust, "an urban Indigenous women-led land trust based in the San Francisco Bay Area that facilitates the return of Indigenous land to Indigenous people." Read more here.

TRANS MUSICIANS & ALLIES FOR CHANGE

This comp benefits Trans Lifeline and features Teenage Halloween (Breeders cover), 2nd Grade (Joni Mitchell cover), Hit Like A Girl, Fred Thomas, Future Teens, Harmony Woods, Bellows, and much more. Read more here.

VENOMOUS CONCEPT - DEEP THINKING IN DEEP TIMES

Napalm Death/Brutal Truth-related grind/punk band Venomous Concept have released a new covers EP, with renditions of David Bowie's "Suffragette City," pre-Dinosaur Jr band Deep Wound's "Dead Babies," Black Flag's "Nervous Breakdown," and Halo of Flies' "Headburn." The band writes, "4 covers songs by artist we think rule ...simple as that !"

KRALLICE - DEMONIC WEALTH

Krallice continue to drop unannounced new music at a highly prolific rate, and today brings a new keyboard-heavy album, which is digitally only available on Bandcamp (but you can pre-order physical copies from P2).

UNIFORM X ZOMBI

Uniform and Zombi have remixed each other for this two-song single, out now on Bandcamp via Sacred Bones.

COLD BEAT - DOUBLE SIDED MIRROR REMIXES EP (STEPHEN MALLINDER, MORE)

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of their great 2020 album, Mother, Cold Beat share this EP of remixes that album's "Double Sided Mirror." Among those taking a stab at the song include Cabaret Voltaire cofounder Stephen Mallinder, who said "I wanted to hold onto the atmosphere but goof on a bleepy, minimal, direction. It was a track that felt it should be listened to in a dark room over a big system." Other remixers include Hardway Brothers (featuring new vocals by bandleader Hannah Lew), Cooper Saver, and a remix of the original demo.

DEVON WELSH - NEW YORK / REALISM

Devon Welsh, formerly of Majical Cloudz, has launched a new series of "A sides/B sides" that he will be releasing throughout this year. That begins today with "New York" and "Realism," both of which feature additional vocals and synths by Warren Hildebrand.

PILE - MAGIC ISN'T REAL LIVESTREAM SHOW, EXCLUSIVE MERCH

Pile has just announced a new livestream show set for April 17th via Bandcamp live, with tickets available to purchase via their Bandcamp. The band will performing Magic Isn't Real in full as a 10 (or 11)-year anniversary celebration. The band has also just re-printed a number of t-shirts they had at the time Magic Isn't Real was released.

FAKE FRUIT - S/T

The debut album from San Francisco's Fake Fruit is out today via Sonny & The Sunsets' Rocks in Your Head label. Imagine Courtney Barnett by way of early-'80s post-punk and you're in the right ballpark. Really good stuff. Read our review.

BOYRACER - RIGHT OR WRONG EP

British indiepop vets Boyracer are back with a new EP that serves as a sneak preview for an album: "Stewart, Christina and Matty recorded 20 new songs in the past year. 14 of them will be issued as a vinyl LP later this year, but a sneaky taster is now served up for your aural delight as a 6 track EP. (All tracks exclusive to this release)."

KEVIN HAIRS - DAD OF THE UNIVERSE

NYC indiepop vet Kevin Hairs releases his new album, Dad of the Universe, for Bandcamp Friday. "[It's] very versatile for these futuristic times of quick blasts of information," says Kevin of the album. "I just set out to write about whatever I was thinking in these....uh.... 'interesting times'... little musical poems that made me laugh with jingle jangles that reminded me of stuff I already like."

THE ORIELLES - "WHERE THE FLOWERS LOOK" (DEMO)

UK group The Orielles have shared this demo of "Where the Flowers Look" -- a very early demo for the band -- that's free to download until tomorrow morning.

DIKEMBE - FIRST RECORDINGS & OTHER DEMOS

"Here are a few instrumental demos from when we first started!," Dikembe say. "All recorded at Party Den of Satan Lives 666."

GLADIE - "FIXER"

"Here's a new(ish) song we finally got around to recording," Gladie write. "We've played this live before but it never found it's way on to a proper release so we figured we'd put it out as single for bandcamp day. Can you believe it's the one year anniversary of our first show of the safe sins tour? Wild how time still flies during the longest year. Anyway, hope everyone is doing well and we'll see ya on the other side."

TEMPORARY RESIDENCE "DENTED DISCOUNTS"

Temporary Residents has slightly dented LPs from Explosions in the Sky, BEAK>, and Behind the Shadow Drops listed at a discount on their Bandcamp.

--

Browse the Bandcamp tag for more.