Bandcamp exclusives for today’s fundraiser (Marissa Nadler, Fucked Up, Geneviève Castrée tribute, more)

It's the April edition of Bandcamp Friday, the monthly series where the digital music service cuts their portion of the proceeds in order to directly benefit artists who are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today, like every other Bandcamp Friday, artists have released a number of special releases, some of which you can check out below.

MOUNT EERIE, THOU & MORE ON GENEVIÈVE CASTRÉE TRIBUTE COMP

A tribute album has been released for the late Geneviève Castrée, who made music as Woelv and Ô Paon. It features two contributions by her husband Phil Elverum's Mount Eerie project, two by Thou, and Cloud Rat, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Nadja, Karl Blau, Nicholas Krgovich, and more.

--

SLOAN - NAVY BLUES 20TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

Last year, Sloan released a deluxe box set edition of their classic 1998 album Navy Blues and now they've made it available as a download. In addition to the original album there, there are demo versions of every song on the album, a disc's worth of studio outtakes and more.

MARISSA NADLER & NICOLE ATKINS - "MR. BLUE" (THE FLEETWOODS COVER)

Singer/songwriters Marissa Nadler and Nicole Atkins have released a haunting, folky cover of The Fleetwoods' 1959 ballad "Mr. Blue." They keep some of the sweeping, vintage drama of the original intact, but they make it their own, and breathe new life into it.

--

FUCKED UP - "YEAR OF THE HORSE - ACT THREE" (ft. MATT BERNINGER)

Fucked Up have released the third act of their "Year of the Horse" project, and like the previous two, it's a 20-ish minute, multi-genre song. It moves between post-rock, psychedelia, sludge metal, and more, and the fourth "scene" features guest lead vocals by The National's Matt Berninger.

--

CABITE - CATLITE: A YEE-HAW VERSION OF CATBITE S/T

Philly ska/power pop band Catbite have released a "yee-haw version" of their 2019 self-titled debut album. It's basically an alt-country version of the entire album, fleshed out by pedal steel, fiddle, harmonica, and more, and Catbite sound as sincere on this version as they do on the original. Read more here.

--

HIDDEN MOTHERS - REMIXED

UK post-black metal/screamo band Hidden Mothers have released an album of remixes of songs from their 2020 self-titled debut EP. You can hear the glitchy, psychedelic Owen Claxton remix of "Beneath, To The Earth" and you can hear the other 13 if you purchase the album (name your price).

--

various artists: all’s fair in love and chickfactor: cf mixtape 1

chickfactor, the great all lower-case zine, put out this amazing compilation back in 2002, featuring songs by The Magnetic Fields, Low, The Clientele, The Aislers Set, Stuart Moxham (Young Marble Giants) and much more. It makes its streaming debut today, along with other releases of cf founder Gail O'Hara's enchente records.

--

PICTISH TRAIL - DREAM WALL EP

Pictish Trail call this EP an "appendage of sorts" to their great 2020 album Thumb World and it features recent single "Dream Wall" plus remixes of Thumb World songs.

--

THROUGH THE SOIL - NAMI BENEFIT COMP

Through the Soil is "a grassroots, no-label/DIY compilation" with 68 tracks that will benefit the NAMI COVID-19 Mental Health Support Fund. The comp is "the brainchild of two regular people with no industry ties" and it's "centered on capturing a trans-generational snapshot of the DIY/bedroom lo-fi indie scene," with "pioneers, leading faces, contemporary juggernauts, and rising stars of this sonic world," as well as some artists who returned from hiatus to contribute music to this comp. Artists on the comp include Anna McClellan, Attic Abasement, Bellows, Charles Irwin, The Cleaners from Venus, dandelion hands, Dream Wave, Flatsound, Fog Lake, Fox Academy, German Error Message, Hello Shark, Horse Jumper of Love, Hovvdy, Indigo De Souza, Jordaan Mason, Joyer, Julie Doiron, Little Wings, Orchid Mantis, RNIE, salvia palth, Spirit Of The Beehive, Sweet Trip, teen suicide, Thanksgiving, Weatherday, and many more, and the artwork was designed by Phil Elverum (The Microphones, Mount Eerie), with interior design work and illustration by Sami Martasian. Read more here.

--

SONGS FOR TRANS YOUTH

Everything Everything, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Sondre Lerche, Xiu Xiu, and over 30 others contribute to this compilation, which raises money for charity.

--

NO JOY - "DOWN" (311 COVER)

"A promise is a promise," No Joy writes. Her cover of 311's 1996 hit "Down" features guest vocals from David Mitchell of Bas Relief and Gulfer, and was mixed by Jeremy Dabrowski. They're donating proceeds to Butterfly, which supports Asian and migrant sex workers, and it's only available on Bandcamp.

--

BONNIE “PRINCE” BILLY, NATHAN SALSBURG & MAX PORTER - THREE FERAL PIECES EP

Bonnie "Prince" Billy, fellow Kentuckian and guitarist Nathan Salsburg, and English writer Max Porter have collaborated on a new EP, titled Three Feral Pieces.

MIYA FOLICK - "TORN" (NATALIE IMBRUGLIA COVER)

Miya Folick covered Natalie Imbruglia's 1997 hit for Braindead's NTS radio show in January, and now she's made it available on her Bandcamp, too.

--

Browse the Bandcamp tag for more.