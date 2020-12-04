Bandcamp exclusives for today’s fundraiser (Sonic Youth, Death Cab, Swervedriver, Merge comp, more)

Since March, Bandcamp has been waiving their cut of sales on the first Friday of every month for 24 hours (midnight to midnight Pacific), to support artists who have been impacted by the pandemic. So far, fans have purchased over $75 million worth of music and merch on Bandcamp Fridays, directly benefiting artists and labels. As the pandemic is "far from over," they'll continue to hold the fundraisers through the end of the year, and today (12/4) is the final one.

Like on previous Bandcamp days, some artists have special releases coming out today, which we've listed below. You can also, of course, buy new releases, or older albums you hadn't gotten around to getting yet.

SONIC YOUTH - LIVE IN COPENHAGEN 2000

Sonic Youth have unearthed more rarities from their archives, including this Y2K era live show. From the liner note written by WFMU's Brian Turner: "A good snapshot into the Sonics' live state of mind circa 2000 in the form of a sprawling, and often exploratory set of some standards and five tracks from their recently-released NYC Ghosts & Flowers."

WYLDE RATTTZ (SONIC YOUTH/STOOGES/MIKE WATT/SEAN ONO LENNON) - SHED/SACK/PLUG

The Wylde Ratz, aka the supergroup of Ron Asheton (Stooges), Sean Ono Lennon, Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley, and Mike Watt (Minutemen, fIREHOSE) who formed to record covers for Todd Haynes' 1998 film Velvet Goldmine, also recorded "an epic late night of improvised instrumental space jams during their 1997 album sessions." (Mark Arm of Mudhoney, who appears on some Ratttz tracks, is not on this recording.) SHED/SACK/PLUG is the fourth and final of a series of singles and EPs of those recordings (produced by Don Fleming for Instant Mayhem Productions).

SWERVEDRIVER - HONEY HEAVENS ABOVE

Veteran shoegaze greats Swervedriver have released a new compilation featuring remastered b-sides from the Raise era.

THIS WHITE LIGHT - JOSH HOMME​/​PINK DUCK SESSIONS

Two years ago, Greg Anderson (co-founder of Southern Lord Records and member of Goatsnake, Sunn O))), and more), Bryan Herweg (of Pelican), Jade Devitt (who played in Engine Kid with Greg Anderson), and vocalist Jen Wood (of '90s Kill Rock Stars band Tattle Tale, The Postal Service's "Nothing Better," her solo career, and more) formed This White Light. Unfortunately, the band ended up being short-lived, but they made one more two-song recording (produced by Josh Homme) before breaking up, and here it is.

TWO MINUTES TO LATE NIGHT - COVERS VOL. 6

Two Minutes to Late Night have been doing awesome quarantine covers videos all year, and they've been releasing EPs of the covers on Bandcamp days. This is their sixth, and as always, it's only available for 24 hours.

MIKE HUGUENOR - LIVE EP (FT. JEFF ROSENSTOCK, HARD GIRLS MEMBERS)

Mike Huguenor (Hard Girls, Jeff Rosenstock's band, etc) has released a brand new EP titled & the Uncanny X'ed Men [Live]. It takes recordings from his recent full-band livestream session, which featured a five-guitarist band (including Jeff Rosenstock, Hard Girls' Morgan Herrell, Jeff Rosenstock drummer Kevin Higuchi, and more).

JEFF ROSENSTOCK, DAN POTTHAST, OGIKUBO STATION, more - COMP FOR A CAUSE

Speaking of Jeff Rosenstock, he's also on this benefit comp that came out earlier this week, Comp for a Cause, alongside Dan Potthast, Ogikubo Station, AJJ's Sean Bonnette, Diners, Karl Blau.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - THE GEORGIA EP

In celebration of Georgia turning blue this past election (for the first time since 1992), Death Cab For Cutie released a collection of covers, with proceeds benefiting the state's upcoming runoff Senate election (via Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight initiative). The Georgia EP, which is only available for the next 24-hours, includes covers of songs by R.E.M., TLC, Cat Power, Neutral Milk Hotel, and others.

MERGE RECORDS (TITUS ANDRONICUS, FRUIT BATS, WYE OAK, WILL BUTLER, TORRES, SUPERCHUNK, and more) - GOING TO GEORGIA EP

In another effort to help flip Georgia completely blue, Merge Records has unveiled a massive compilation called Going to Georgia, featuring a huge number of Merge artists covering Georgia artists and Georgia-themed songs. Says Merge founder and Superchunk leader Mac McCaughan, "We live in North Carolina, where a racist Republican legislature has worked for a generation to undermine democracy through unprecedented voter suppression. Our neighbors in Georgia have successfully fought back, through the efforts of Fair Fight and other organizations. The voters who turned Georgia blue in November can now elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, take back power in the Senate, and make true progress possible in this country. The Merge artists on this comp came together quickly, recording in various quarantine situations, to pay tribute to their favorite artists from Georgia, or maybe just record their favorite songs with “Georgia” in the title, and to support those working hard in Georgia to make sure everyone’s voice is heard." Some of the covers on this comp:

Will Butler - "Electrolite" [R.E.M]

TORRES - "Topaz" [The B-52's]

Fruit Bats - "I've Been Loving You Too Long" [Otis Redding]

Wye Oak - "Crazy" [Pylon]

Hiss Golden Messenger - "The Greatest" [Cat Power]

Titus Andronicus - "Closer to Fine" [Indigo Girls]

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS - THE JORDAN LAKE SESSIONS

The Mountain Goats have just unveiled a collection of live recordings from around the release of Getting Into Knives, entitled The Jordan Lake Sessions.

LINGUA IGNOTA - THE CALIGULA DEMOS

Lingua Ignota has released an album of demos from her great 2019 album Caligula. "You’ll hear the record coming together, motifs from one song in another, things that were heavy done quietly, some things that never made it, lyrics moving around," she says.

CHARLY BLISS - "MARBLE" (DEMO)

"An amazing part about being in a touring band is the opportunity to meet so many wonderful people all over the world," Charly Bliss write. "One of the brightest and kindest individuals we have met along the way has been Marcy, or as you might know her, the CEO and cofounder of CB potato!! Marcy has recently decided to undergo gender confirmation surgery. In an effort to help her raise funds to afford the surgery, we will be releasing a favorite b-side of our’s, “Marble”, on Bandcamp this Friday, 12/4. All of the proceeds will go directly to Marcy. This one is very close to our hearts so please consider pitching in! We love you all!!!" Purchase at Bandcamp.

PETROL GIRLS - "I BELIEVE THEM"

Petrol Girls have released a new Bandcamp-exclusive single (and video) "I Believe Them," with proceeds benefiting Solidarity Not Silence, the campaign kickstarted by Ren Aldridge (of Petrol Girls) and Nadia Javed (of The Tuts). They write:

Petrol Girls are releasing this track to raise as much money as we possibly can for Solidarity Not Silence and to widen the network of people supporting the cause. Solidarity Not Silence is the legal defence fund for a group of women, including myself (Ren), who are being sued for defamation by a man in the music industry because of comments that we each made separately regarding his behaviour towards women. We’ve been fighting this case since December 2016 and desperately need help raising money for our legal costs. The only reason we’ve been able to successfully fight this case as long as we have is because we were able to come together and fundraise for our legal defence. Help us keep our legal representation all the way to court and win this!!! As one of the Solidarity Not Silence defendants, I’m limited in what I can say about the case whilst it’s ongoing. However, there’s nothing to stop me contributing to a wider conversation about sexual violence and the law - which is what this track, ‘I Believe Them (Solidarity Not Silence)’ is about.

FLEET FOXES - SHORE STEMS

Fleet Foxes have released the stems from this year's Shore. "VERY excited to release all of the stems for Shore this Friday on Bandcamp," says Robin Pecknold. "This is eleven hours of all of the album's isolated tracks, solo'd drums, vocals, horns, bass, guitars - every individual piece of every song untangled and laid bare. These aren't royalty free, but any and all remixing / sampling / twisting / creative reuse and reimagining for your personal, non-commercial use is highly encouraged. And if you want to sample for commercial release, just get in touch. Enjoy!"

ZOLA JESUS - "KRUNK" (ARMENIAN FOLK SONG COVER)

Zola Jesus has covered the Armenian folk song "Krunk" as a Bandcamp exclusive to raise money for the Armenia Fund. "I first heard the song ‘Krunk’ (Crane) while listening to a collection of songs sung by Lousine Zakarian, a renowned Armenian soprano," she said. "Her recording was so devastatingly beautiful, it spoke to me on many levels. The song evoked so much yearning and sadness, yet at the same time it felt so delicate, like her voice could lift off and fly away. It felt like the purest expression of the ineffable Armenian Soul. I never thought I’d be able to do the song justice, and I still don’t, but the song is so meaningful to me that performing it became a compulsion. Once I heard about the crisis happening in Artsakh, my heart really pained for the Armenian people. They have survived genocides, wars, battles for autonomy and independence, and now this — fighting to reclaim a sacred place that represents so much of their ancient heritage and resilience. I wanted to honor and pay my support to the Armenian Soul, and to acknowledge all the lives tragically lost this year in the war with Azerbaijan. Proceeds of this song will go to the Armenian Fund, to help support the needs of civilians on the ground in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh.)"

AJJ - "HORSEHAIR VASE" & "YOU SWAN, GO ON" (MOUNT EERIE COVER)

AJJ have released a Bandcamp-exclusive two-song single with the new song "Horsehair Vase" and a stunning cover of Mount Eerie's "You Swan, Go On."

CHAD VANGAALEN - NTH

Chad VanGaalen has released NTH, "a new collection of off-gassing instrumentals, exclusive to Bandcamp. When preparing this collection, I was thinking of people needing less talking and more peaceful vibrations, so I hope this helps mellow the mood." All profits will go to the Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter.

THE CASKET LOTTERY - "ANOTHER HOLIDAY"

The Casket Lottery recently released a new album, and now they released this non-album track as a Bandcamp exclusive as the holiday season approaches. "Recorded during the same session as Short Songs For End Times. Another Holiday didn't seem like it fit the record but it feels like an accurate recap for the 2020 holiday season," they write.

JERSEY INTERCHANGE - STOLEN IDEAS EP

Jersey Interchange, the quarantine project created by NJ's Christian Lesperance featuring over 50 musicians from NJ's long-running punk scene covering (mostly) NJ punk songs, has collected some of the recordings from the project for this EP, including cover of songs by The Misfits, The Gaslight Anthem, and others). Stolen Ideas is set to benefit the Jersey organization, The Elizabeth Coalition To House the Homeless, a group that advocates for the rights of homeless.

"When I started the Jersey Interchange project, the goal was to just have fun playing music with friends while we were all stuck at home," says Lesperance. "It quickly turned into something that a wide audience of people were enjoying, and now we have the chance to use the project as a way to raise some funds for a great organization that means a lot to me and my family. My mother has been heavily-involved with the Elizabeth Coalition since I was a pre-teen, and made sure that her family also got involved with volunteering and supporting the organization. We all donated our time to helping at their soup kitchens, clothing drives and other events as we grew up understanding the privileges we held in comparison to some, who didn’t know where they would house or feed their families for the foreseeable future. Homelessness is not something we can sweep under the rug anymore. It’s in our face, every day, and it’s screaming for us to come together and eradicate it."

SPECTRAL VOICE - NECROTIC DEMOS

Via Dark Descent: "For the first time, all official non-album material is finally available in one place, in dedication towards all cultists and gloomy fanatics who have supported THE SPECTRAL VOICE since the early years of these recordings. The self-released LP “Necrotic Demos” contains the original “Necrotic Doom” demo and all tracks from the out-of-print split EPs. Dark Descent Records present the Compact Disc edition as a digipak with bonus track."

JAIME BROOKS - MAIN POP GIRLS 2015​-​2018 (THE DEMOS)

Jaime Brooks (Elite Gymnastics, Default Genders) has released a compilation of demos of songs that ended up on the album main pop girl 2019. "a lot of these were posted on my soundcloud in kind of a low key way during that time period and lots of people who developed attachments to these versions have asked me to post them, so here they are, for the last bandcamp friday of 2020," Jaime says.

CORRUPT VISION / AGATHOCLES SPLIT

OC ska-core ragers Corrupt Vision have released their side of a split with Agathocles to Bandcamp, featuring three raw, gritty songs including a cover of Spazz's Short Music For Short People classic "A Prayer For The Complete & Utter Eradication Of All Generic Pop-Punk" (retitled as "A Prayer For The Complete & Utter Eradication Of All Generic Ska-Punk").

LAKES - GLASSJAW COVER

UK band Lakes have released a glistening, atmospheric lo-fi pop cover of Glassjaw's Worship and Tribute classic "Must've Run All Day" as a Bandcamp exclusive, and we're also premiering the song's video.

WORKS ON PROGRESS VOL. 1

Community Records, Strange Daisy Records, Defend New Orleans, and New Orleans Record Press have released the first two singles from Works On Progress Vol. 1, a compilation of BIPOC musicians that will benefit all the musicians involved. It came together with help from Dominic Minix (Bad Operation, Solange's touring band, etc), who contributes the song "Try Again" to the comp, and it also has music by LB and Cam Smith, Frewhun, Sexy Dex and The Fresh, AF The Naysayer, Christelle Bofale, Zetroc, Xavier Molina, Solomon Wexley, Primus Roman, Delores Galore, and Sly Watts.

--

TO BE GENTLE - DISCOGRAPHY 2017-2020

Eugene, Oregon screamo greats To Be Gentle have released a 34-song discography compilation featuring "singles, EP's, LP's, splits, live audio, and previously unreleased demos and rarities. Also featured is a remastered version of To Be Gentle's sophomore album, which was mastered by Jack Shirley at The Atomic Garden Studios."

NNAMDÏ, POST ANIMAL, INTO IT. OVER IT., RATBOYS, LALA LALA, and more - WARM VIOLET: A COMPILATION FOR CHICAGO COMMUNITY JAIL SUPPORT

A whole bunch of Chicago artists contributed songs to this 46-track benefit compilation, Warm Violet, with proceeds going toward Chicago Community Jail Support, a mutual aid network supporting those recently released from Cook County Jail. Artists include NNAMDI & Post Animal, OHMME, BIll MacKAy, Ken Vandermark, Lala Lala, Ratboys, Into It. Over It., Pet Symmetry, and many more.

NO SLEEP RECORDS - NO SLEEP TIL CHRISTMAS 8

No Sleep Records have a brand new benefit comp in the spirit of the holiday season, with proceeds being donated to Feeding America. Branded as "16+ tracks of winter cheer, or something," the EP includes tracks from Best Ex, Cinema Stare, Cliffdiver, Cloaker, Thursday's Geoff Rickly (covering Tori Amos), GILT (covering Joyce Manor), Hate Club, Hornbill, Laughingstock, Michael Malarkey, No Better, Odd Robot, Palette Knife, p.s.you'redead, Riverby, Sarah and the Safe Word, The Weekend Run Club, and more.

OCEANTOR, RAMONDA HAMMER, NESSA, more - SING IT RIGHT BACK: SONGS OF ROSIE TUCKER

This benefit compilation features 19 covers of songs by Rosie Tucker from artists such as Oceantor, Ramonda Hammer, Nessa, and a handful of others. Sing It Right Back: Songs of Rosie Tucker, was organized on Twitter, with proceeds going to Los Angeles Tenants Union, "an autonomous, member-funded union which fights for the human right to housing."

YOU, ME, AND EVERYONE WE KNOW - ALIVE IN CHICAGO

You Me and Everyone We Know have released a brand new live album, Alive in Chicago, featuring recordings from their set at Reggies Rock Club in Chicago on February 12, 2017. "This was meant to be the band's final performance and now it's available for you to hear wherever you are," the description reads.

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES, POM POM SQUAD, JOHANNA WARREN, SAD13, ROUTINE, and more - SIMPLY HAVING A WONDERFUL COMPILATION

Father/Daughter and Wax Nine Records are behind a brand new benefit compilation that was released today called Simply Having a Wonderful Compilation. The comp, created in support of Feeding America, includes "yuletide recordings" from artists such as Melkbelly, Pom Pom Squad, Routine, Illuminati Hotties, and a handful of others.

ANJIMILE, SIDNEY GISH, CAMP BLOOD, PINK NAVEL, and more - ECLECTIC CHANGE COMPILATION

Boston area artists have contributed songs to this new benefit compilation, The Eclectic Change Comp, with proceeds benefiting National Bail Out and TranzTrenderz.

GODTHRYMM - "THE VASTNESS SILENT"

UK death-doom band Godthrymm has returned with an exclusive new single, "The Vastness Silent." The track is a b-side off their recent debut record, Reflections, that they didn't finish in time for the release, and it comes backed by an alternate version of "We Are The Dead."

NATHAN SALSBURG - LANDWERK NO. 2

Nathan Salsburg has released a new album of solo guitar recordings, Landwerk No. 2, which is a follow-up to Landwerk from earlier this year. "In this case, [the fragments are pulled from] two klezmer sides, one Yiddish folk song, and one tune by a Slovak miners' orchestra from Northeastern Pennsylvania, home of six generations of Salsburgs," says Nathan. "While the first volume just happened to coincide with the first months of 2020’s problematic peculiarity, No. 2 was undertaken in the depths of the late summer and early fall, when political/social/existential despair hung at their heaviest. These are musical attempts to translate the past into the present, or to redeem the present through the past, or to discover, in Michael Löwy's formulation (in Chris Turner's translation), a 'critical constellation formed by a particular fragment of the past with a particular moment of the present.'"

THE CO FOUNDER - NEW VERSIONS OF SONGS "EATING ALONE," "SOLO BEACH DAY"

PacNW emo band The Co Founder are back from a year-long hiatus and just released some reworked versions of two older songs ("Eating Alone" and "Solo Beach Day") to raise money for Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight.

LUCY DACUS - "LIPS OF AN ANGEL" (HINDER COVER)

Lucy Dacus covered this mid-2000s Hinder song a few months ago, and is sharing it to Bandcamp now to raise money for The Okra Project.

RADICAL DADS - RADICAL DADS EP (2009 DEMOS)

Indie rock trio Radical Dads, which features former Clap Your Hands Say Yeah member Robbie Guertin, have this for Bandcamp Friday. “New old free EP: We're giving away a 3-song EP of demos for songs from our first record! We recorded it in 2009, and until today it was available only via the avant-garde format of CD-R. So it's old and new at the same time. Enjoy!”

NO JOY - "DISCO 6" (MOTHERHOOD DEMOS)

Montreal shoegazers No Joy are sharing a song that didn't make it onto their 2020 album Motherhood for Bandcamp Day. Jasamine White-Gluz says she wrote "Disco 6" in March of 2016 and "continued to work on it throughout our summer European 2016 tour with Jorge Elbrecht, who was playing guitar at the time. I kept revisiting it and trying to find its place but it never seemed to click. One potential collaborator I brought this song to once referred to it as 'sounding like when you walk into a Guitar Center and every instrument is playing at once' I still love this track in all its confusing glory and hope you do too."

RATBOYS, MACSEAL, PRONOUN, QUEEN OF JEANS, CHRIS FARREN, ANJIMILE, and more - TV TUNES: A RETROSPECTIVE OF TV THEME SONGS

Proceeds from this collection of covers of the theme songs of The Sopranos, Adventure Time, Family Matters, Golden Girls, Degrassi, Jeopardy, Scooby Doo, Boy Meets World, Clueless, The L Word, Great British Bake Off, Gilmore Girls, Pokemon, Friends, Cheers, Arthur and other TV shows go to First Nations Development Institute.

SEE ALSO:

* 35 independent hip hop releases of 2020 we recommend buying on Bandcamp

* metal albums from 2020 we recommend buying on Bandcamp.

--

