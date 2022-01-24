Bandcamp Fridays returning for 2022

Bandcamp is bringing back its Bandcamp Friday fundraiser, where the site waives its cut of profits on purchases made on the first Friday of the month. Originally launched in March of 2020 to help out artists who were losing income while being unable to tour during Covid lockdown, Bandcamp also held the fundraiser throughout 2021, and for this year it'll happen on February 4, March 4, April 1 and May 6.

"On the first Friday of the month since March of 2020, we’ve waived our revenue share to help support the many artists who have seen their livelihoods disrupted by the pandemic," they write. "Over the course of 17 days, fans paid artists and labels more than $70 million dollars, helping cover rents, mortgages, groceries, medications, and much more. If you’re among the nearly 800,000 fans who participated, thank you."

Like we have in the past, we'll list any exclusive Bandcamp Friday releases going forward into this year, too. Stay tuned.