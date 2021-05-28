Bandcamp Fridays returning in August + 2nd annual Juneteenth fundraiser announced

Bandcamp held monthly Bandcamp Fridays, where they waived their cut of profits on purchases made on the first Friday of the month, throughout the pandemic, as a way to help out artists who were losing income due to not being able to tour. The most recent one they held, on May 7, was scheduled to be the last, but they've now announced that they're bringing it back starting on August 6. Bandcamp Fridays will then continue for the rest of 2021 -- and as usual, we'll list the exclusive releases available each time. Stay tuned.

Bandcamp has also announced their second annual Juneteenth fundraiser, when they donate 100% of their share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. "The LDF has a long history of effectively enacting change through litigation, advocacy, and public education, and we're doing this annually in recognition of the fact that real progress towards racial equity requires a sustained, ongoing commitment," they write. That happens on Friday, June 18, from midnight to midnight Pacific time.