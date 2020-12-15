Bandcamp Fridays will continue through May 2021

To help out artists who couldn't tour (and were losing income) because of the pandemic, Bandcamp has been hosting monthly Bandcamp Fridays on the first Friday of each month where they waive their cut of sales though the site. It ran through the end of the year and they've just announced that Bandcamp Fridays will continue in 2021 though at least May. You can check out isitbandcampfriday.com for more details, but the upcoming dates include February 5, March 5, April 2, and May 7. There is no Bandcamp Friday for January (the first Friday is New Year's Day.)

If you're wondering, Bandcamp says that on Bandcamp Fridays "93% of your money reaches the artist/label" while any other day 82% reaches the artist/label. As the platform noted in their announcement post, Bandcamp Friday has been a very successful venture this year, with the nine days it ran accumulating over $40 million dollars in sales. "If you're among the 800,000 fans who participated, thank you," they wrote.

Making it all the more enticing, artists have put up tons of exclusive releases and merch just for Bandcamp Fridays. That is something to look forward to, too.