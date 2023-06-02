Bandmanrill, Mcvertt & Sha Ek announce collab project, share “Pistons”

Jersey Club rapper Bandmanrill, his producer Mcvertt, and his Bronx drill frequent collaborator Sha Ek have announced a collaborative project, Defiant Presents: Jiggy In Jersey, due June 30 via Defiant/Warner. The first single is "Pistons," a hard-hitting, instantly-satisfying mix of Jersey club and New York drill. Listen and watch the video below.

Bandmanrill, Mcvertt, and Sha Ek will also all perform at the Defiant Warner Records Stage at Hot 97 Summer Jam at Elmont, NY's UBS Arena this Sunday (6/4). (Cardi B is headlining and the lineup also features Ice Spice, GloRilla, and more). Also on that stage is NY drill rapper Kenzo B, who released new single "BFFR" today and you can check that out below too. Summer Jam tickets here.

Tracklist

1. Movin Tac - Sha EK, Bandmanrill, MCVERTT

2. Made it Lit - Sha, Bandmanrill, MCVERTT

3. Jiggy in Jersey pt. 3 - Sha EK, Bandman, MCVERTT

4. Armed & Dangerous - (Jersey Club Version) - Sha EK

5. Mr. D.C.T. - Bandmanrill

6. O.M.D. - Bandmanrill & Sha EK

7. Savage - Sha EK, Bandmanrill, MCVERTT

8. Not Me - Sha EK

9. Crash Out - Sha EK & Bandmanrill

10. Associate - Sha EK & MCVERTT

11. Pistons - Sha EK, Bandmanrill, & MCVERTT

12. Fanned Out - Sha EK

13. Drag Em - Sha EK & Bandmanrill

14. Celine - Sha EK & Bandmanrill

15. Ball Out - Bandmanrill

16. Flashy - Sha EK

17. PSA - Bandmanrill

18. Look at Me Now - Sha EK

19. Freestyle - Bandmanrill

20. Horror Story - Bandmanrill

21. Warsaw - Bandmanrill, MCVERTT

22. Respectfully - Sha EK, MCVERTT

23. Never Want to Be Them pt. 2 ft. Lil Zay Osama - Sha EK

24. Who You Touch - Sha EK & Bandmanrill

25. Jiggy in Jersey - Sha EK & Bandmanrill

26. Jiggiest in Jersey - Sha EK, Bandmanrill, DJ Sliink

--

And here's that new Kenzo B song: