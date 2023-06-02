Bandmanrill, Mcvertt & Sha Ek announce collab project, share “Pistons”
Jersey Club rapper Bandmanrill, his producer Mcvertt, and his Bronx drill frequent collaborator Sha Ek have announced a collaborative project, Defiant Presents: Jiggy In Jersey, due June 30 via Defiant/Warner. The first single is "Pistons," a hard-hitting, instantly-satisfying mix of Jersey club and New York drill. Listen and watch the video below.
Bandmanrill, Mcvertt, and Sha Ek will also all perform at the Defiant Warner Records Stage at Hot 97 Summer Jam at Elmont, NY's UBS Arena this Sunday (6/4). (Cardi B is headlining and the lineup also features Ice Spice, GloRilla, and more). Also on that stage is NY drill rapper Kenzo B, who released new single "BFFR" today and you can check that out below too. Summer Jam tickets here.
Tracklist
1. Movin Tac - Sha EK, Bandmanrill, MCVERTT
2. Made it Lit - Sha, Bandmanrill, MCVERTT
3. Jiggy in Jersey pt. 3 - Sha EK, Bandman, MCVERTT
4. Armed & Dangerous - (Jersey Club Version) - Sha EK
5. Mr. D.C.T. - Bandmanrill
6. O.M.D. - Bandmanrill & Sha EK
7. Savage - Sha EK, Bandmanrill, MCVERTT
8. Not Me - Sha EK
9. Crash Out - Sha EK & Bandmanrill
10. Associate - Sha EK & MCVERTT
11. Pistons - Sha EK, Bandmanrill, & MCVERTT
12. Fanned Out - Sha EK
13. Drag Em - Sha EK & Bandmanrill
14. Celine - Sha EK & Bandmanrill
15. Ball Out - Bandmanrill
16. Flashy - Sha EK
17. PSA - Bandmanrill
18. Look at Me Now - Sha EK
19. Freestyle - Bandmanrill
20. Horror Story - Bandmanrill
21. Warsaw - Bandmanrill, MCVERTT
22. Respectfully - Sha EK, MCVERTT
23. Never Want to Be Them pt. 2 ft. Lil Zay Osama - Sha EK
24. Who You Touch - Sha EK & Bandmanrill
25. Jiggy in Jersey - Sha EK & Bandmanrill
26. Jiggiest in Jersey - Sha EK, Bandmanrill, DJ Sliink
And here's that new Kenzo B song: