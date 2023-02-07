Bane announce reunion show with The Suicide File, Stick To Your Guns, Modern Life Is War & more

Massachusetts hardcore band Bane broke up in 2016 and put out a documentary on their final tour in 2020, but then they reunited for a one-off in 2021 to pay tribute to their bassist Brendan "Stu" Maguire, who died that year. Bane have now announced another reunion show, happening June 17 at Roadrunner in Boston with the truly stacked lineup of The Suicide File, Stick to Your Guns, Modern Life Is War, Bracewar, and Colin Of Arabia. The band says, "We missed this too much. We missed you too much. All ages. No barrier." Tickets go on sale today (2/7) at noon. It's their only announced date at the moment.

