‘Banksy in New York: Defaced’ exhibition opening this week

"Banksy in New York: Defaced" is a new, unauthorized exhibition of the enigmatic street artist's work at 378 Broadway, opening February 7 and running through May. Tickets are on sale.

The exhibit features more than 80 original works created by Banksy, "including silkscreen prints of his most popular pieces, sculptures, autographed canvases, and more." It's specifically a tribute to his 2013 NYC residency where for a month he put up a new piece on the streets on the city every day. While an unofficial exhibition, they note the catalog of works has been submitted and revised by Pest Control Office for accuracy and authentication.

More information on "Banksy in New York: Defaced" is here.