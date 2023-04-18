bar italia announce debut LP for Matador & US tour dates – watch the “punkt” video
UK trio bar italia have announced their debut album, Tracey Denim, which will be out digitally and on CD on May 19 via Matador, with the vinyl out September 8. The band produced the album themselves, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist below.
The album includes recent single "Nurse!" and the band have just shared the video for "punkt," that's droney, jangly and just a little sinister, with all three members -- Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton -- taking turns with lead vocals. Watch below.
bar italia have also just announced their first US live dates, hitting NYC for shows at TV Eye on June 13 and Mercury Lounge on June 15, and then L.A. for shows at El Cid on June 19 and Zebulon on June 21. Tickets for those go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time. They've also got lots of UK and EU dates ahead, including festival appearances at Primavera Sound and End of the Road. All dates are listed below.
Tracey Denim:
1. guard
2.Nurse!
3. punkt
4. my kiss era
5. F.O.B
6. Missus Morality
7. yes i have eaten so many lemons yes i am so bitte
8. changer
9. Horsey Girl Rider
10. NOCD
11. best in show
12. Clark
13. harpee
14. Friends
15. maddington
bar italia - 2023 tour dates
Wednesday 10th May / Liverpool, UK : Kazimier Stockroom
Thursday 11th May / Edinburgh, UK : Sneaky Pete's
Friday 12th May / Birmingham, UK : Hare and Hounds
Saturday 13th May / Sheffield, UK : Sidney & Matilda
Sunday 14th May / Oxford, UK : Jericho Tavern
Tuesday 16th May / Cologne, Germany : Jaki
Wednesday 17th May / Prague, Czech Republic : MeetFactory
Thursday 18th May / Berlin, Germany : Urban Spree
Saturday 20th May / Amsterdam, Netherlands : Cinetol
Monday 22nd May / Paris, France : Boule Noire
Tuesday 23rd May / Lille, France : Aeronef (Club)
Wednesday 24th May / Brighton, UK : Green Door Store
Thursday 25th May / London, UK : ICA
Saturday 3rd June / Barcelona, Spain : Primavera Barcelona
Sunday 4th June / Lisbon, Portugal : ZDB
Tuesday 6th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid Club
Saturday 10th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid
Tuesday 13th June / NYC, US : TV Eye
Thursday 15th June / NYC, US : Mercury Lounge
Monday 19th June / Los Angeles, US : El Cid
Wednesday 21st June / Los Angeles, US : Zebulon
Friday 21st July / Hyeres, France, MIDI Festival
Sunday 23rd July / Southwold, UK, Latitude Festival
Thursday 31st August / UK, End of the Road
Tuesday 7th November / London, UK : Village Underground