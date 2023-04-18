bar italia announce debut LP for Matador & US tour dates – watch the “punkt” video

UK trio bar italia have announced their debut album, Tracey Denim, which will be out digitally and on CD on May 19 via Matador, with the vinyl out September 8. The band produced the album themselves, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The album includes recent single "Nurse!" and the band have just shared the video for "punkt," that's droney, jangly and just a little sinister, with all three members -- Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton -- taking turns with lead vocals. Watch below.

bar italia have also just announced their first US live dates, hitting NYC for shows at TV Eye on June 13 and Mercury Lounge on June 15, and then L.A. for shows at El Cid on June 19 and Zebulon on June 21. Tickets for those go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time. They've also got lots of UK and EU dates ahead, including festival appearances at Primavera Sound and End of the Road. All dates are listed below.

bar italia tracey demim loading...

Tracey Denim:

1. guard

2.Nurse!

3. punkt

4. my kiss era

5. F.O.B

6. Missus Morality

7. yes i have eaten so many lemons yes i am so bitte

8. changer

9. Horsey Girl Rider

10. NOCD

11. best in show

12. Clark

13. harpee

14. Friends

15. maddington

bar italia - 2023 tour dates

Wednesday 10th May / Liverpool, UK : Kazimier Stockroom

Thursday 11th May / Edinburgh, UK : Sneaky Pete's

Friday 12th May / Birmingham, UK : Hare and Hounds

Saturday 13th May / Sheffield, UK : Sidney & Matilda

Sunday 14th May / Oxford, UK : Jericho Tavern

Tuesday 16th May / Cologne, Germany : Jaki

Wednesday 17th May / Prague, Czech Republic : MeetFactory

Thursday 18th May / Berlin, Germany : Urban Spree

Saturday 20th May / Amsterdam, Netherlands : Cinetol

Monday 22nd May / Paris, France : Boule Noire

Tuesday 23rd May / Lille, France : Aeronef (Club)

Wednesday 24th May / Brighton, UK : Green Door Store

Thursday 25th May / London, UK : ICA

Saturday 3rd June / Barcelona, Spain : Primavera Barcelona

Sunday 4th June / Lisbon, Portugal : ZDB

Tuesday 6th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid Club

Saturday 10th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid

Tuesday 13th June / NYC, US : TV Eye

Thursday 15th June / NYC, US : Mercury Lounge

Monday 19th June / Los Angeles, US : El Cid

Wednesday 21st June / Los Angeles, US : Zebulon

Friday 21st July / Hyeres, France, MIDI Festival

Sunday 23rd July / Southwold, UK, Latitude Festival

Thursday 31st August / UK, End of the Road

Tuesday 7th November / London, UK : Village Underground