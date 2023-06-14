bar italia made their North American debut at TV Eye with Font (pics, setlist)

UK post-punks bar italia made their North American live debut on Tuesday night at TV Eye in Queens, the first of five sold-out NYC shows this week for the group. In keeping with their enigmatic image, the band didn't say a word to the audience, no "hello," "thanks" or "goodbye," but sounded terrific. The trio of Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton were augmented by a drummer and bassist while keeping the minimalist aesthetic of their recordings.

The show was opened by Austin, TX's Font who brought glammy swagger to the shouty post-punk genre. You can check out photos of the whole show by P Squared, including a pic of the setlist, below.

bar italia play Union Pool tonight (6/14), Mercury Lounge on Thursday (6/15), Hancock House on Friday (6/16). and Public Records on Saturday (6/17) -- again, all of which are sold out -- before heading to Los Angeles for five sold-out shows. The band will be back at the end of the year, including another NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on December 4. Tickets are still available for that one.

BAR ITALIA - 2023 TOUR DATES

Jun 14, 2023 Brooklyn, NY, US Union Pool

Jun 15, 2023 New York (NYC), NY, US Mercury Lounge

Jun 16, 2023 New York (NYC), NY, US Hancock House

Jun 17, 2023 Brooklyn, NY, US Public Records

Jun 19, 2023 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US El Cid

Jun 20, 2023 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US Permanent Records - Echo Park

Jun 21, 2023 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US Zebulon

Jun 22, 2023 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US Genghis Cohen

Jun 24, 2023 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US Gold Diggers

Jul 20, 2023 Southwold, UK Henham Park

Jul 21, 2023 Hyères, France Unknown venue

Aug 31, 2023 Sixpenny Handley, UK Larmer Tree Gardens

Sep 23, 2023 Cork, Ireland Seanie Buttons

Sep 24, 2023 Dublin, Ireland The Workman's Club

Oct 31, 2023 Manchester, UK Pink Room, YES

Nov 1, 2023 Bristol, UK The Fleece

Nov 3, 2023 Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club

Nov 4, 2023 Glasgow, UK Room 2

Nov 7, 2023 London, UK Village Underground

Nov 9, 2023 Rennes, France Antipode

Nov 11, 2023 Paris, France Unknown venue

Nov 13, 2023 St. Gallen, Switzerland Palace

Nov 16, 2023 Schorndorf, Germany Manufaktur

Nov 18, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Molotow Skybar

Nov 19, 2023 Berlin, Germany Lido

Nov 20, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark VEGA

Nov 22, 2023 Frankfurt, Germany Tanzhaus West

Nov 23, 2023 Rotterdam, Netherlands Rotown

Nov 24, 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands Bitterzoet

Nov 25, 2023 Antwerp, Belgium TRIX

Nov 26, 2023 Brussels, Belgium Botanique - Grand Salon

Dec 1, 2023 Washington, DC, US Songbyrd

Dec 2, 2023 Philadelphia, PA, US First Unitarian Church

Dec 4, 2023 New York (NYC), NY, US Bowery Ballroom

Dec 5, 2023 Boston, MA, US Brighton Music Hall

Dec 6, 2023 Montreal, QC, Canada La Sala Rossa

Dec 8, 2023 Toronto, ON, Canada Velvet Underground

Dec 10, 2023 Chicago, IL, US The Empty Bottle

Dec 12, 2023 St. Paul, MN, US Turf Club

Dec 13, 2023 Madison, MI, US High Noon Saloon

Dec 13, 2023 Madison, WI, US High Noon Saloon

Dec 15, 2023 Columbus, OH, US Ace of Cups

Dec 16, 2023 Lakewood, OH, US Mahall's

Dec 17, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA, US Club Café