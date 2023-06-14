bar italia made their North American debut at TV Eye with Font (pics, setlist)
UK post-punks bar italia made their North American live debut on Tuesday night at TV Eye in Queens, the first of five sold-out NYC shows this week for the group. In keeping with their enigmatic image, the band didn't say a word to the audience, no "hello," "thanks" or "goodbye," but sounded terrific. The trio of Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton were augmented by a drummer and bassist while keeping the minimalist aesthetic of their recordings.
The show was opened by Austin, TX's Font who brought glammy swagger to the shouty post-punk genre. You can check out photos of the whole show by P Squared, including a pic of the setlist, below.
bar italia play Union Pool tonight (6/14), Mercury Lounge on Thursday (6/15), Hancock House on Friday (6/16). and Public Records on Saturday (6/17) -- again, all of which are sold out -- before heading to Los Angeles for five sold-out shows. The band will be back at the end of the year, including another NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on December 4. Tickets are still available for that one.
BAR ITALIA - 2023 TOUR DATES
Jun 14, 2023 Brooklyn, NY, US Union Pool
Jun 15, 2023 New York (NYC), NY, US Mercury Lounge
Jun 16, 2023 New York (NYC), NY, US Hancock House
Jun 17, 2023 Brooklyn, NY, US Public Records
Jun 19, 2023 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US El Cid
Jun 20, 2023 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US Permanent Records - Echo Park
Jun 21, 2023 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US Zebulon
Jun 22, 2023 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US Genghis Cohen
Jun 24, 2023 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US Gold Diggers
Jul 20, 2023 Southwold, UK Henham Park
Jul 21, 2023 Hyères, France Unknown venue
Aug 31, 2023 Sixpenny Handley, UK Larmer Tree Gardens
Sep 23, 2023 Cork, Ireland Seanie Buttons
Sep 24, 2023 Dublin, Ireland The Workman's Club
Oct 31, 2023 Manchester, UK Pink Room, YES
Nov 1, 2023 Bristol, UK The Fleece
Nov 3, 2023 Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club
Nov 4, 2023 Glasgow, UK Room 2
Nov 7, 2023 London, UK Village Underground
Nov 9, 2023 Rennes, France Antipode
Nov 11, 2023 Paris, France Unknown venue
Nov 13, 2023 St. Gallen, Switzerland Palace
Nov 16, 2023 Schorndorf, Germany Manufaktur
Nov 18, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Molotow Skybar
Nov 19, 2023 Berlin, Germany Lido
Nov 20, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark VEGA
Nov 22, 2023 Frankfurt, Germany Tanzhaus West
Nov 23, 2023 Rotterdam, Netherlands Rotown
Nov 24, 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands Bitterzoet
Nov 25, 2023 Antwerp, Belgium TRIX
Nov 26, 2023 Brussels, Belgium Botanique - Grand Salon
Dec 1, 2023 Washington, DC, US Songbyrd
Dec 2, 2023 Philadelphia, PA, US First Unitarian Church
Dec 4, 2023 New York (NYC), NY, US Bowery Ballroom
Dec 5, 2023 Boston, MA, US Brighton Music Hall
Dec 6, 2023 Montreal, QC, Canada La Sala Rossa
Dec 8, 2023 Toronto, ON, Canada Velvet Underground
Dec 10, 2023 Chicago, IL, US The Empty Bottle
Dec 12, 2023 St. Paul, MN, US Turf Club
Dec 13, 2023 Madison, MI, US High Noon Saloon
Dec 13, 2023 Madison, WI, US High Noon Saloon
Dec 15, 2023 Columbus, OH, US Ace of Cups
Dec 16, 2023 Lakewood, OH, US Mahall's
Dec 17, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA, US Club Café