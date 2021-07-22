Barack Obama & Bruce Springsteen announce ‘Renegades’ book

President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen's podcast Renegades: Born in the USA is being turned into a book. In addition to the conversations from the podcast, the oversized, 320-page coffee-table style book also features illustrations, photos, handwritten Springsteen lyrics, annotated Obama speeches, and more. Renegades: Born in the USA will be out October 26 via Penguin Random House in association with Higher Ground.

“Over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility," says President Obama. "About work, about family, and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

Bruce adds, “There were serious conversations about the fate of the country, the fortune of its citizens, and the destructive, ugly, corrupt forces at play that would like to take it all down. This is a time of vigilance when who we are is being seriously tested. Hard conversations about who we are and who we want to become can perhaps serve as a small guiding map for some of our fellow citizens…. This is a time for serious consideration of who we want to be and what kind of country we will leave our children. Will we let slip through our hands the best of us or will we turn united to face the fire? Within this book you won’t find the answers to those questions, but you will find a couple of seekers doing their best to get us to ask better questions.”

You can watch a trailer for Renegades: Born in the USA below.

Bruce Springsteen recently collaborated with The Killers on new song "Dustland," and his one-man Broadway show, the first to open on the Great White Way, will resume in August. He's also set to co-headline the upcoming "mega concert" in Central Park with Paul Simon.