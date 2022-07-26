Barack Obama&#8217;s 2022 Summer Playlist: Wet Leg, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Rosalía, more

Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist: Wet Leg, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Rosalía, more

Via Barack Obama's Facebook

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together," says Barack Obama on sharing his 2022 Summer Playlist. "Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer."

Obama's latest playlist is a mix of new songs and classics, including Beyoncé’s "Break My Soul," Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," Kendrick Lamar's "Die Hard," Rosalía’s “Saoko," Wet Leg's "Angelica," Al Green's "I Can't Get Next to You," Burna Boy's "Last Last," Vince Staples & Mustard's "Magic," Fatboy Slim's "Praise You," Harry Styles' "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," his podcast co-host Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark," plus songs by Aretha Franklin, Drake, Maggie Rogers, Jack White, Nina Simone, Kacey Musgraves, The Spinners, Tems, Sampa the Great, Doechii, Koffee, The Internet, and more.

Check out all of Barack Obama's Summer Playlist 2022 selections and listen to the playlist below.

loading...
loading...
Filed Under: Al Green, Amber Mark, amine, Aretha Franklin, Bad Bunny, Barack Obama, Beyonce, big john hamilton, bomba estero, Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Caamp, Dangelo, Dave Brubeck, dijon, Doechii, Dr John, Drake, Fatboy Slim, Harry Styles, Hope Tala, Jack White, Jacob Banks, Joe Cocker, Kacey Musgraves, Kendrick Lamar, Koffee, Lauryn Hill, lil yachty, Lyle Lovett, maggie rogers, Maren Morris, Miles Davis, Mustard, Nina Simone, Omar Apollo, Otis Redding, pheelz, Prince, Rakim, Rihanna, Rosalia, Sampa the Great, Tems, the foreighn exchange, The Internet, The Spinners, Vince Staples, wet leg, Wyclef Jean
Categories: Hip Hop news, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan