Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist: Wet Leg, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Rosalía, more

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together," says Barack Obama on sharing his 2022 Summer Playlist. "Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer."

Obama's latest playlist is a mix of new songs and classics, including Beyoncé’s "Break My Soul," Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," Kendrick Lamar's "Die Hard," Rosalía’s “Saoko," Wet Leg's "Angelica," Al Green's "I Can't Get Next to You," Burna Boy's "Last Last," Vince Staples & Mustard's "Magic," Fatboy Slim's "Praise You," Harry Styles' "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," his podcast co-host Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark," plus songs by Aretha Franklin, Drake, Maggie Rogers, Jack White, Nina Simone, Kacey Musgraves, The Spinners, Tems, Sampa the Great, Doechii, Koffee, The Internet, and more.

Check out all of Barack Obama's Summer Playlist 2022 selections and listen to the playlist below.

attachment-obama-summer-playlist-1 loading...