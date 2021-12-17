Barack Obama’s favorite songs of 2021 include Mitski, The War On Drugs, Parquet Courts & more

Barack Obama has shared his list of his favorite songs of 2021, which includes Mitski, The War On Drugs, Parquet Courts, Courtney Barnett, Wye Oak, Little Simz, Mdou Moctar, Adia Victoria, Esperanza Spalding, Brandi Carlile, Genesis Owusu, Nas & Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Nas X, Yebba, Lizzo & Cardi B, and more.

"I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist," he says. You can listen to a Spotify playlist of all of his picks below.

He also shared his favorite movies and books of the year.

Barack Obama's Favorite Music of 2021

The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski

I Don’t Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius) - The War On Drugs, Lucius

Tala Tannam - Mdou Moctar

Magnolia Blues - Adia Victoria

Witchoo - Durand jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer

Formwela 10 - Esperanza Spalding

Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile

Gold Chains - Genesis Owusu

Woman - Little Simz, Cleo Sol

Pepas - Farruko

Go Down Deh (feat. Shaggy and Sean Paul) - Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul

Freedom - Jon Batiste

Its Way With Me - Wye Oak

Nobody (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill) - Nas, Ms. Lauryn Hill

Nightflyer - Allison Russell

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Patria y Vida - Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osobo, El Funky

Notice - Tammy Lakkis

Armash - Teddy Afro

Write A List of Things To Look Forward To - Courtney Barnett

Volvi - Aventura, Bad Bunny

Headshots (4r Da Locals) - Isaiah Rashad

Boomerang - yebba

In My Blood - MO3, Morray

YA - YEИDRY

Rumors (feat. Cardi B) - Lizzo, Cardi B

Walking at a Downtown Pace - Parquet Courts