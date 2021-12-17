Barack Obama’s favorite songs of 2021 include Mitski, The War On Drugs, Parquet Courts & more
Barack Obama has shared his list of his favorite songs of 2021, which includes Mitski, The War On Drugs, Parquet Courts, Courtney Barnett, Wye Oak, Little Simz, Mdou Moctar, Adia Victoria, Esperanza Spalding, Brandi Carlile, Genesis Owusu, Nas & Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Nas X, Yebba, Lizzo & Cardi B, and more.
"I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist," he says. You can listen to a Spotify playlist of all of his picks below.
He also shared his favorite movies and books of the year.
Barack Obama's Favorite Music of 2021
The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski
I Don’t Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius) - The War On Drugs, Lucius
Tala Tannam - Mdou Moctar
Magnolia Blues - Adia Victoria
Witchoo - Durand jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer
Formwela 10 - Esperanza Spalding
Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile
Gold Chains - Genesis Owusu
Woman - Little Simz, Cleo Sol
Pepas - Farruko
Go Down Deh (feat. Shaggy and Sean Paul) - Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul
Freedom - Jon Batiste
Its Way With Me - Wye Oak
Nobody (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill) - Nas, Ms. Lauryn Hill
Nightflyer - Allison Russell
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Patria y Vida - Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osobo, El Funky
Notice - Tammy Lakkis
Armash - Teddy Afro
Write A List of Things To Look Forward To - Courtney Barnett
Volvi - Aventura, Bad Bunny
Headshots (4r Da Locals) - Isaiah Rashad
Boomerang - yebba
In My Blood - MO3, Morray
YA - YEИDRY
Rumors (feat. Cardi B) - Lizzo, Cardi B
Walking at a Downtown Pace - Parquet Courts