Baroness announce all-request fall US tour

Baroness are playing The Fest in October, and they also have some 2022 dates lined up, including some with Mastodon, in Europe and the UK. They've been hinting that more shows are on the way, and they've now announced a run of special all-request fall dates at intimate venues in the US.

"I cannot remember any moment in the history of this band where we’ve been more excited to tour than we are today," vocalist/guitarist John Baizley says. "In many ways, this upcoming tour feels similar the very first Baroness tour in 2003: we don’t know what to expect, we’re through sitting on the sidelines, and we can’t wait to climb onstage. During the past two years we’ve tried to keep ourselves as busy as possible: writing, recording and rehearsing insofar as the pandemic would allow. Throughout that time, one fact has become increasingly clear... we are built as a live/touring band. The most powerful and important aspects of music reveal themselves only through shared experience. Baroness’ music is designed to be shared; our audience has always been the final and most important member of the band."

"Quite simply, it doesn’t feel right without YOU!," he continues. "We’ve started counting down the hours in anticipation of that first blissful moment when the lights dim and the room falls silent, when we can once again commune with our audience. We’ve missed you all dearly and we’re really excited to see the setlists you all design for us. There’s never been a better time to put the trust and control of our music in your capable hands. Electric or acoustic, sung or screamed, from the EPs to the LPs: we’re busy preparing for everything from those 6 or 7 hours of recorded music. Furthermore, we thought the pandemic had stolen from us the opportunity to play Gold & Grey in front of American audiences and we look forward to playing those songs for you as well. Finally, we’re really thrilled to have the opportunity to play up close and personal in some venues we haven’t typically played in recent years. It feels so good to share all of this news with you, we’ve missed this more than we can possibly explain. We hope to see you all soon!"

The shows begin in November 6 in Baltimore, and hit Richmond, Indianapolis, Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Boston and more, wrapping up with a pair of Philadelphia shows in December. Attendees will receive limited edition posters, and you can see all dates below.

The Brooklyn show happens on December 7 at Saint Vitus Bar, and tickets go on sale Friday 10/1 at 10 AM, with an artist presale starting Thursday 9/30 at 10 AM.

BARONESS: 2021-2022 TOUR

Oct 30, 2021 THE FEST 19 Gainesville, FL

Nov 6, 2021 Ottobar Baltimore, MD

Nov 7, 2021 Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House Richmond, VA

Nov 9, 2021 Ace of Cups Columbus, OH

Nov 10, 2021 The Black Circle Indianapolis, IN

Nov 12, 2021 Barfly at Skyway Theatre Minneapolis, MN

Nov 14, 2021 The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND

Nov 17, 2021 Lucky You Lounge Spokane, WA

Nov 19, 2021 Funhouse Seattle, WA

Nov 21, 2021 Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR

Nov 23, 2021 The Olympic Boise, ID

Nov 24, 2021 The State Room Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 26, 2021 Globe Hall Denver, CO

Nov 29, 2021 The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS

Nov 30, 2021 Off Broadway St. Louis, MO

Dec 1, 2021 Cobra Lounge Chicago, IL

Dec 3, 2021 El Club Detroit, MI

Dec 4, 2021 Mahall's Lakewood, OH

Dec 5, 2021 Mohawk Place Buffalo, NY

Dec 7, 2021 Saint Vitus Bar Brooklyn, NY

Dec 10, 2021 Middle East Upstairs Cambridge, MA

Dec 11, 2021 Kung Fu Necktie Philadelphia, PA

Dec 12, 2021 Kung Fu Necktie Philadelphia, PA

Jun 1, 2022 Parkbühne Leipzig, Germany *

Jun 2, 2022 - Jun 4, 2022 Mystic Festival Gdansk, Poland

Jun 4, 2022 Rock Am Ring Nürburg, Germany

Jun 5, 2022 Rock im Park Nuremberg, Germany

Jun 12, 2022 Download Festival Castle Donington, UK

Jun 16, 2022 Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Belgium

Jun 17, 2022 Hellfest Open Air Festival Clisson, France

Jun 20, 2022 Pustervik Gothenburg, Sweden *

Jun 21, 2022 Malmö KB Malmö, Sweden *

Jun 22, 2022 Open Air Vienna, Austria *

Jun 23, 2022 Tons Of Rock Oslo, Norway

Jun 28, 2022 Culture Factory Zagreb, Croatia

* - w/ Mastodon