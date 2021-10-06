Baroness expand all-request fall US tour (updated dates)

Baroness recently announced an all-request fall US tour, and they've already sold out some of the shows and have so far added additional shows in Seattle, Brooklyn and Philly.

The recently added Brooklyn show happens on December 8 at Saint Vitus, one day after their sold-out show at the same venue. Tickets for the 12/8 show are on sale now.

The new Seattle show is 11/20 at Funhouse and the third Philly show is 12/13 at Kung Fu Necktie (following sold-out shows on 12/11 and 12/12 at the same venue). Updated dates are listed below.

About the all-request sets, the band previously said, "We've missed you all dearly and we're really excited to see the setlists you all design for us. There's never been a better time to put the trust and control of our music in your capable hands. Electric or acoustic, sung or screamed, from the EPs to the LPs: we're busy preparing for everything from those 6 or 7 hours of recorded music."

Get Baroness vinyl, including Red, Blue, Yellow & Green, and Try to Disappear picture discs, and Gold and Grey on blue/red double vinyl, HERE.

BARONESS: 2021-2022 TOUR

Oct 30, 2021 THE FEST 19 Gainesville, FL

Nov 6, 2021 Ottobar Baltimore, MD

Nov 7, 2021 Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House Richmond, VA

Nov 9, 2021 Ace of Cups Columbus, OH

Nov 10, 2021 The Black Circle Indianapolis, IN

Nov 12, 2021 Barfly at Skyway Theatre Minneapolis, MN

Nov 14, 2021 The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND

Nov 17, 2021 Lucky You Lounge Spokane, WA

Nov 19, 2021 Funhouse Seattle, WA

Nov 20, 2021 Funhouse Seattle, WA

Nov 21, 2021 Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR

Nov 23, 2021 The Olympic Boise, ID

Nov 24, 2021 The State Room Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 26, 2021 Globe Hall Denver, CO

Nov 29, 2021 The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS

Nov 30, 2021 Off Broadway St. Louis, MO

Dec 1, 2021 Cobra Lounge Chicago, IL

Dec 3, 2021 El Club Detroit, MI

Dec 4, 2021 Mahall's Lakewood, OH

Dec 5, 2021 Mohawk Place Buffalo, NY

Dec 7, 2021 Saint Vitus Bar Brooklyn, NY

Dec 8, 2021 Saint Vitus Bar Brooklyn, NY

Dec 10, 2021 Middle East Upstairs Cambridge, MA

Dec 11, 2021 Kung Fu Necktie Philadelphia, PA

Dec 12, 2021 Kung Fu Necktie Philadelphia, PA

Dec 13, 2021 Kung Fu Necktie Philadelphia, PA

Jun 1, 2022 Parkbühne Leipzig, Germany *

Jun 2, 2022 - Jun 4, 2022 Mystic Festival Gdansk, Poland

Jun 4, 2022 Rock Am Ring Nürburg, Germany

Jun 5, 2022 Rock im Park Nuremberg, Germany

Jun 12, 2022 Download Festival Castle Donington, UK

Jun 16, 2022 Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Belgium

Jun 17, 2022 Hellfest Open Air Festival Clisson, France

Jun 20, 2022 Pustervik Gothenburg, Sweden *

Jun 21, 2022 Malmö KB Malmö, Sweden *

Jun 22, 2022 Open Air Vienna, Austria *

Jun 23, 2022 Tons Of Rock Oslo, Norway

Jun 28, 2022 Culture Factory Zagreb, Croatia

* - w/ Mastodon