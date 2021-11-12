Baroness, High On Fire, Torche, CoC, Inter Arma & more playing Desertfest NYC 2022

Multi-city stoner/doom/psych metal festival Desertfest has announced its return to NYC in 2022. It happens on May 13-15 at Knockdown Center, with a pre-party the day before on May 12 at Saint Vitus Bar. Four-day and three-day passes are on sale now.

They've also announced the killer 2022 lineup, which features Baroness, High on Fire, Monster Magnet, Red Fang, Corrosion of Conformity, Torche, Orange Goblin, Dead Meadow, Inter Arma, Big Business, Green Lung (their debut US performance), Stoned Jesus, Left Lane Cruiser, Sasquatch, Silvertomb, Telekinetic Yeti, Stinking Lizaveta, High Reeper, Holy Death Trio, Yatra, Somnuri, and Leather Lung. The pre-party lineup has The Atomic Bitchwax, Planet of Zeus, Fatso Jetson, and Druids. See the lineup in full on the poster below.

