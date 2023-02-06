Barrie announces ‘5K’ EP, shares new single “Races”

Barrie has announced a new EP, 5K, due out on March 31 via Winspear (pre-order). 5K features previously-released singles "Nocturne Interlude" and "Unholy Appetite," in addition to newly-released track "Races," which foregrounds vocals and compelling synths over an easy drum pattern. "The music felt like a good arc for running," Barrie explained. "I want this music to be good company; steady and light enough. It’s literal and it’s metaphorical; this EP is meant to be your running partner for whatever form of 5K you’re doing." Listen to "Races," and check out the artwork and tracklist for 5K, below.

Barrie will appear live in NYC this week on February 9 at Rough Trade. Next month she'll be in Austin for SXSW. Dates below.

Barrie, 5K loading...

5K TRACKLIST:

1. Nocturne Interlude

2. Races

3. Unholy Appetite

4. Ghost World

5. Empty

BARRIE -- 2023 TOUR DATES:

Feb 09 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

Mar 10 - 19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW