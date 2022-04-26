Barrie is touring; watch her do a sunny acoustic take on “Jenny”

Brooklyn-based songwriter and producer Barrie Lindsay released her sophomore album as Barrie, Barbara, last month via Winspear, and today we have the premiere of a new live video of one of its tracks, "Jenny." It features she and her band doing a stripped down rendition of the song while light pours in through the windows of a sun-dappled studio; the sunny harmonies keep the mood bright, too. Watch below.

"Jenny is a song I wrote about meeting my wife," Lindsays says. "It’s really sweet getting to perform it with her. Here’s a stripped version we shot in NYC last winter with POND Creative."

Barrie has shows coming up beginning later this month and running into July, starting with a sold out Brooklyn date at Baby's All Right on April 28 with S. Raekwon, and continuing to Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Montreal and more. Tickets to all shows are on sale now, and you can see them all below.

BARRIE: 2022 TOUR

04/28/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right (sold out)

04/30/22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

05/04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

05/05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

05/07/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

05/10/22 – Washington, DC @ DC9

05/11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

05/18/22 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

07/19/22 – Toronto, ON @ History *

07/20/22 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

* - w/ Japanese Breakfast