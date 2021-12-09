Barry Adamson (Bad Seeds / Magazine) gives us his Top 10 Albums of 2021

Composer, former Magazine and Bad Seeds member, and all-around cool dude Barry Adamson released the Steal Away EP last month via Mute. It was made at the same time Adamson was writing his memoir, Up Above the City, Down Beneath the Stars, and it became a major part of the writing process. “The book is the past, the record is the past present," says Barry. "I needed to write it to get through the book, to stay present.” The EP plays with '60s pop sounds, and has a sweeping, swaggering, orchestral feel not unlike classic Scott Walker. You can watch the video for "The Climber" and listen to the whole EP below.

With 2021 wrapping up, we've been asking artists for their end-of-year lists, and Barry was nice enough to send us his, which includes records from his old Bad Seeds bandmate Kid Congo Powers, SAULT, Makaya McCraven, L'Rain, Black Country New Road, Alfa Mist, Clint Mansell, and more. Check out his list, and listen to his Top 10, below.

<a href="https://barryadamson.bandcamp.com/album/steal-away-ep">Steal Away EP by Barry Adamson</a>

--

BARRY ADAMSON'S TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2021

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra - Promises

JOHN (TIMESTWO) - Nocturnal Manoeuvres

Alfa Mist - Bring Backs

SAUNT - Nine

Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds - Swing From The Sean DeLear

Makaya McCraven - Deciphering The Message

Clint Mansell - In The Earth

L’Rain - Fatigue

Adrian Crowley - The Watchful Eye Of The Stars

Black Country, New Road - For The First Time