Bartees Strange adds new NYC dates to fall tour
Bartees Strange released his great second album, Farm to Table, in June, and he's on tour supporting it now, with his first-ever US headlining run coming up in the fall. He's now added two new NYC shows those dates, on November 15 at Elsewhere and November 16 at Bowery Ballroom. Both are with Pom Pom Squad and Spring Silver, and tickets go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 AM.
Bartees also plays Brooklyn's Afropunk Festival in September, and his fall shows run into December. See all dates below.
BARTEES STRANGE: 2022 TOUR
Aug 7 Sun Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 8 Mon KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT, United States
Aug 9 Tue Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT, United States
Aug 10 Wed Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO, United States
Aug 13 Sat MASS MoCA North Adams, MA, United States
Aug 25 Thu London Music Hall London, ON, Canada
Aug 26 Fri Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 27 Sat National Arts Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Aug 29 Mon MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada
Aug 30 Tue Capitole de Quebec Québec, QC, Canada
Sep 1 Thu Rebecca Cohn Auditorium Halifax, NS, Canada
Sep 11 Sun Afropunk Brooklyn, NY, United States
Oct 1 Sat All Things Go Music Festival Columbia, MD, United States
Nov 3 Thu Thunderbird Cafe Pittsburgh, PA, United States
Nov 4 Fri Grog Shop Cleveland, OH, United States
Nov 5 Sat The Basement Columbus, OH, United States
Nov 7 Mon Turf Club St Paul, MN, United States
Nov 8 Tue Thalia Hall In The Round Chicago, IL, United States
Nov 9 Wed Loving Touch Detroit, MI, United States
Nov 14 Mon Sinclair Lori H Boston, MA, United States
Nov 15 Tue Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY, United States
Nov 16 Wed Bowery Ballroom New York, NY, United States
Nov 29 Tue Parish Austin, TX, United States
Nov 30 Wed Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX, United States
Dec 5 Mon Music Box San Diego, CA, United States
Dec 6 Tue Regent Theater DTLA Los Angeles, CA, United States
Dec 7 Wed The Independent San Francisco, CA, United States
Dec 9 Fri Neumos Seattle, WA, United States
Dec 10 Sat Fox Cabaret Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 11 Sun Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR, United States
Dec 13 Tue The Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT, United States
Dec 14 Wed Bluebird Theater Denver, CO, United States
Dec 15 Thu Slowdown Omaha, NE, United States
Dec 16 Fri Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK, United States
Dec 18 Sun Terminal West Atlanta, GA, United States
Dec 19 Mon The Basement East Nashville, TN, United States