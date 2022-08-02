Bartees Strange adds new NYC dates to fall tour

Bartees Strange released his great second album, Farm to Table, in June, and he's on tour supporting it now, with his first-ever US headlining run coming up in the fall. He's now added two new NYC shows those dates, on November 15 at Elsewhere and November 16 at Bowery Ballroom. Both are with Pom Pom Squad and Spring Silver, and tickets go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 AM.

Bartees also plays Brooklyn's Afropunk Festival in September, and his fall shows run into December. See all dates below.

Bartees Strange fall 2022 tour loading...

BARTEES STRANGE: 2022 TOUR

Aug 7 Sun Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary, AB, Canada

Aug 8 Mon KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT, United States

Aug 9 Tue Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT, United States

Aug 10 Wed Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO, United States

Aug 13 Sat MASS MoCA North Adams, MA, United States

Aug 25 Thu London Music Hall London, ON, Canada

Aug 26 Fri Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada

Aug 27 Sat National Arts Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada

Aug 29 Mon MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada

Aug 30 Tue Capitole de Quebec Québec, QC, Canada

Sep 1 Thu Rebecca Cohn Auditorium Halifax, NS, Canada

Sep 11 Sun Afropunk Brooklyn, NY, United States

Oct 1 Sat All Things Go Music Festival Columbia, MD, United States

Nov 3 Thu Thunderbird Cafe Pittsburgh, PA, United States

Nov 4 Fri Grog Shop Cleveland, OH, United States

Nov 5 Sat The Basement Columbus, OH, United States

Nov 7 Mon Turf Club St Paul, MN, United States

Nov 8 Tue Thalia Hall In The Round Chicago, IL, United States

Nov 9 Wed Loving Touch Detroit, MI, United States

Nov 14 Mon Sinclair Lori H Boston, MA, United States

Nov 15 Tue Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY, United States

Nov 16 Wed Bowery Ballroom New York, NY, United States

Nov 29 Tue Parish Austin, TX, United States

Nov 30 Wed Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX, United States

Dec 5 Mon Music Box San Diego, CA, United States

Dec 6 Tue Regent Theater DTLA Los Angeles, CA, United States

Dec 7 Wed The Independent San Francisco, CA, United States

Dec 9 Fri Neumos Seattle, WA, United States

Dec 10 Sat Fox Cabaret Vancouver, BC, Canada

Dec 11 Sun Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR, United States

Dec 13 Tue The Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT, United States

Dec 14 Wed Bluebird Theater Denver, CO, United States

Dec 15 Thu Slowdown Omaha, NE, United States

Dec 16 Fri Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK, United States

Dec 18 Sun Terminal West Atlanta, GA, United States

Dec 19 Mon The Basement East Nashville, TN, United States