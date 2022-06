Bartees Strange announces first-ever US headlining tour

Hot off the release of his sophomore album Farm to Table (which we loved), genre-bender Bartees Strange has announced his first-ever US headlining tour. Support comes from Pom Pom Squad, Spring Silver, and They Hate Change. Bartees also has other upcoming dates, including a previously announced UK/EU headlining run. All are listed below.

The tour doesn't include a NYC stop at the moment, Bartees is slated to play sets at Afropunk in Brooklyn (tickets) and XPoNential Music Festival in Camden, NJ (tickets). Daily lineups TBA. Additionally, Bartees played "Wretched" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last Friday--you can watch the performance below.

Bartees Strange 2022 Tour Dates

UK/EU Headline Tour

July 1 – SIX-FOURS-LES-PLAGES, FR, Ile Du Gaou

July 3 – WERCHTER, BE, Rock Werchter 2022

July 4 – COLOGNE, DE, Helios37

July 5 – HAMBURG, DE, Molotow

July 7 – BERLIN, DE, Badehaus

July 9 – MADRID, ES, Mad Cool Festival 2022

July 11 – MUNICH, DE, Milla

July 12 – FRIBOURG, CH, Festival Les Georges

July 13 – REES-HALDERN, NL, Haldern Pop Bar

July 14 – AMSTERDAM, NL, Upstairs @ Paradiso

July 16 – LEEDS, GB, Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

July 17 – MANCHESTER, GB, Night & Day Café

July 19 – CARDIFF, GB, Clwb Ifor Bach

July 20 – BRIGHTON, GB, Patterns

July 21 – LONDON, GB, Powerhaus

July 22 – SUFFOLK, GB, Latitude Festival

Supporting The National

August 7 – CALGARY, AB, Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

August 8 – BONNER, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 9 – OGDEN, UT, Ogden Amphitheater

August 10 – DILLON, CO, Dillon Amphitheater

August 13 – NORTH ADAMS, MA, MASS MoCA

Supporting Metric, Spoon & Interpol

August 26 – TORONTO, ON, Budweiser Stage

August 27 – OTTAWA, ON, National Arts Centre

August 29 – MONTREAL, QC, MTELUS

August 30 – QUEBEC, QC, Capitole de Quebec

September 1 – HALIFAX, NS, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

September 10-11 - BROOKLYN, NY, Afropunk Festival

September 16-18 - CAMDEN, NJ, XPoNential Music Festival

October 1 - COLUMBIA, MD, All Things Go Music Festival

US Headline Tour

November 3 - Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Thunderbird

November 4 - Cleveland, OH, USA, Grog Shop

November 5 - Columbus, OH, USA, The Basement

November 7 - St. Paul, MN, USA, Turf Club *

November 8 - Chicago, IL, USA, Thalia Hall [In The Round] *

November 9 - Detroit, MI, USA, Loving Touch *

November 14 - Boston, MA, USA, The Sinclair #

November 28 - Houston, TX, USA, White Oak *

November 29 - Austin, TX, USA, Parish *

November 30 - Dallas, TX, USA, Deep Ellum Art Co *

December 5 - San Diego, CA, USA, Music Box *

December 6 - Los Angeles, CA, USA, Regent *

December 7 - San Francisco, CA, USA, Independent *

December 9 - Seattle, WA, USA, Neumos *

December 10 - Vancouver, BC, USA, Fox Cabaret *

December 11 - Portland, OR, USA, Doug Fir *

December 13 - Salt Lake City, UT, USA, Urban Lounge *

December 14 - Denver, CO, USA, Bluebird *

December 16 - Oklahoma City, OK, USA, Beer City Music Hall *

December 18 - Atlanta, GA, USA, Terminal West *

December 19 - Nashville, TN, USA, Basement East *

* w/ Pom Pom Squad

# w/ Pom Pom Squad, Spring Silver, No They Hate Change