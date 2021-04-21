Bartees Strange covers Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” (watch)

One of Bartees Strange's first breakthrough releases was his EP of transformative covers of The National, and now he's taken on what's arguably the most beloved song from another artist in the indie canon, Bon Iver. For his rendition of "Skinny Love," which was recorded during a live session for SiriusXMU, Bartees stays faithful to the original, and sounds excellent doing so, his falsetto rivaling Justin Vernon's. Watch a video of the solo performance below.

Bartees recently remixed and provided vocals to Homeschool's (aka Tom D’Agustino of Active Bird Community) "Smartest Man," and he's supporting Lucy Dacus on the October leg of her upcoming tour.

You can order Bartees' excellent debut LP, Live Forever, on limited black with bone and red splatter in our store.