Bartees Strange covers Judee Sill, playing Seth Meyers (update: played!)

It's a big week for Bartees Strange; he's playing his excellent debut album, Live Forever, in full on a free livestream on Saturday (1/30), and you can also catch a performance from him before that; tonight (1/25), he'll make his TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he'll play Live Forever track "Boomer."

UPDATE (1/26): The Seth Meyers performance happened, and you can watch it here:

Bartees also has some new music to share. He's teamed up with producer Lorenzo Wolff to cover Judee Sill's 1973 song "The Pearl." They reinvent the song entirely, transforming it from folk to rock, with Bartees' dynamic vocals the star of the show. You can stream the cover, and the original, below.

"The Pearl" is the first single off Lorenzo's new tribute to Judee, Down Where The Valleys Are Low: Another Otherworld For Judee Sill, which features different singers, including Mary-Elaine Jenkins, Grace McLean, and Emily Holden, taking on the legendary folk singer's songs. It's due out March 12 via StorySound Records.