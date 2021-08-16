Bartees Strange expands tour, including intimate NYC headlining show

Bartees Strange didn't have a chance to tour supporting his excellent 2020 album Live Forever because of COVID, but that'll change soon, as he has dates lined up starting in September supporting Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Courtney Barnett, as well as festival dates and shows with Ganser. He's now added a few more dates, including an intimate NYC headlining show right before his Governors Ball appearance. It's at Mercury Lounge on September 23, and tickets go on sale Thursday, August 19 at 10 AM.

UPDATE: The new NYC show is part of Governors Ball's 2021 "After Dark" lineup.

He's also been added to some already-announced Lucy Dacus shows, at Chicago's The Vic on October 11 and NYC's Brooklyn Steel on October 25 and 26, all three of which are sold out, and to Courtney Barnett's December 15 show at Commodore. See his updated dates, and stream Live Forever, below.

BARTEES STRANGE: 2021 TOUR

Sep 3 Fri The Pageant @ 7:00pm St Louis, MO, United States @

Sep 5 Sun Iroquois Amphitheater @ 7:00pm Louisville, KY, United States @

Sep 7 Tue Club Cafe @ 7:00pm Pittsburgh, PA, United States #

Sep 8 Wed Grog Shop @ 7:00pm Cleveland, OH, United States #

Sep 10 Fri Rose Bowl Tavern @ 7:00pm Urbana, IL, United States #

Sep 11 Sat Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 @ 7:00pm Chicago, IL, United States

Sep 12 Sun University of Wisconsin-Madison @ 7:00pm Madison, WI, United States #

Sep 13 Mon Empty Bottle @ 7:00pm Chicago, IL, United States

Sep 15 Wed Pyramid Scheme @ 7:00pm Grand Rapids, MI, United States #

Sep 16 Thu The Bishop @ 7:00pm Bloomington, IN, United States #

Sep 18 Sat The Camel @ 7:00pm Richmond, VA, United States

Sep 19 Sun Union Stage @ 7:00pm Washington, DC, United States

Sep 23 Thu Mercury Lounge @ 7:00pm New York, NY, United States

Sep 24 Fri The Governors Ball @ 10:00am Flushing, NY, United States

Sep 30 Thu Hollywood Theatre @ 7:00pm Vancouver, BC, Canada *

Oct 1 Fri Wonder Ballroom @ 7:00pm Portland, OR, United States *

Oct 2 Sat Neptune Theatre @ 7:00pm Seattle, WA, United States *

Oct 4 Mon The Elm @ 7:00pm Bozeman, MT, United States *

Oct 5 Tue The Urban Lounge @ 7:00pm Salt Lake City, UT, United States *

Oct 6 Wed Gothic Theatre @ 7:00pm Englewood, CO, United States *

Oct 8 Fri Englert Theatre @ 7:00pm Iowa City, IA, United States *

Oct 9 Sat First Avenue @ 7:00pm Minneapolis, MN, United States *

Oct 11 Mon The Vic Theatre @ 7:00pm Chicago, IL, United States *

Oct 12 Tue Newport Music Hall @ 7:00pm Columbus, OH, United States *

Oct 14 Thu The Opera House @ 7:00pm Toronto, ON, Canada *

Oct 15 Fri L’Astaral @ 7:00pm Montréal, QC, Canada *

Oct 16 Sat House Of Blues Boston @ 7:00pm Boston, MA, United States *

Oct 18 Mon Higher Ground @ 7:00pm South Burlington, VT, United States *

Oct 22 Fri 9:30 Club @ 7:00pm Washington, DC, United States *

Oct 24 Sun Shaky Knees 2021 @ 7:00pm Atlanta, GA, United States *

Oct 25 Mon Brooklyn Steel @ 7:00pm Brooklyn, NY, United States *

Oct 26 Tue Brooklyn Steel @ 7:00pm Brooklyn, NY, United States *

Oct 29 Fri Outside Lands Festival 2021 @ 7:00pm San Francisco, CA, United States

Nov 4 Thu Iceland Airwaves Music Festival 2021 2021 @ 7:00pm Reykjavík, Iceland

Nov 7 Sun Milla Club @ 7:00pm Munich, Germany

Nov 8 Mon Badehaus Berlin @ 7:00pm Berlin, Germany

Nov 10 Wed Helios 37 @ 7:00pm Köln, Germany

Nov 12 Fri Club Ifor Bach @ 7:00pm Cardiff, United Kingdom

Nov 13 Sat Great Western Festival @ 7:00pm Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 14 Sun Night & Day Cafe @ 7:00pm Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 16 Tue Brudenell Community Room @ 7:00pm Leeds, United Kingdom

Nov 17 Wed Powerhaus @ 7:00pm London, United Kingdom

Nov 21 Sun Le Botanique @ 7:00pm Bruxelles, Belgium

Nov 22 Mon Paradiso Up @ 7:00pm Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dec 3 Fri 191 Toole @ 7:00pm Tucson, AZ, United States

Dec 4 Sat The Van Buren @ 7:00pm Phoenix, AZ, United States %

Dec 5 Sun The Observatory North Park @ 7:00pm San Diego, CA, United States %

Dec 8 Wed Constellation Room @ 7:00pm Santa Ana, CA, United States

Dec 9 Thu Pappy & Harriets @ 7:00pm Pioneertown, CA, United States

Dec 10 Fri Ace Hotel @ 7:00pm Los Angeles, CA, United States %

Dec 11 Sat Felton Music Hall @ 7:00pm Felton, CA, United States %

Dec 12 Sun Fox Theatre @ 7:00pm San Francisco, CA, United States %

Dec 14 Tue Paramount Theatre @ 7:00pm Seattle, WA, United States %

Dec 15 Wed Commodore Ballroom @ 7:00pm Vancouver, BC, Canada %

@ - w/ Phoebe Bridgers

# - w/ Ganser

* - w/ Lucy Dacus

% - w/ Courtney Barnett