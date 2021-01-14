Bartees Strange playing ‘Live Forever’ in full for livestream

Bartees Strange released his excellent debut album, Live Forever, in October, but because of COVID he hasn't gotten to tour around it. Instead, he's announced new virtual show, his first full-band performance of the album, which streams on January 30, 2021 at 10 PM ET on the YouTube channel for Will Yip's label Memory Music, who released the album. It's part of Yip's ongoing Live At Studio 4 streaming series, and it's free to watch -- "it’s my birthday, I got y’all," Bartees writes.

John Daise (bass), Dan Kleederman (guitar), Graham Richman (modular/keys), and Carter Zumtobel (drums) will serve as Bartees' band for the set, and you can see its flyer, and stream Live Forever, below.