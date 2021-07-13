Bartees Strange plays a free virtual concert tonight, touring w/ Courtney Barnett & Lucy Dacus

It's an exciting edition of virtual concert series There is Light tonight (7/13) tonight at 8 PM ET on Twitch with a set from Bartees Strange. He performs live from Union Stage in Washington DC, and there's also an opening set from Thomas Headon. You can ask questions for Bartees in the Twitch chat, and a Q&A, moderated by host Hannah Rad will follow his set.

Bartees is also heading out on tour soon, including dates supporting Courtney Barnett and Lucy Dacus, and festival sets at Governors Ball, Pitchfork Fest, Shaky Knees, Outside Lands, Mad Cool, and Iceland Airwaves. See all dates below.

BARTEES STRANGE: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sep 11 Sat Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 Chicago, IL, United States

Sep 24 Fri The Governors Ball Flushing, NY, United States

Sep 30 Thu Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada *

Oct 1 Fri Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR, United States *

Oct 2 Sat Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA, United States *

Oct 4 Mon The Elm Bozeman, MT, United States *

Oct 5 Tue The Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT, United States *

Oct 6 Wed Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO, United States *

Oct 8 Fri Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA, United States *

Oct 9 Sat First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, United States *

Oct 12 Tue Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH, United States *

Oct 14 Thu The Opera House @ 7:00pm Toronto, ON, Canada *

Oct 15 Fri L’Astaral Montréal, QC, Canada *

Oct 16 Sat House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA, United States *

Oct 18 Mon Higher Ground South Burlington, VT, United States *

Oct 22 Fri 9:30 Club Washington, DC, United States *

Oct 24 Sun Shaky Knees 2021 Atlanta, GA, United States

Oct 29 Fri Outside Lands Festival 2021 San Francisco, CA, United States

Nov 4 Thu Iceland Airwaves Music Festival 2021 2021 Reykjavík, Iceland

Nov 7 Sun Milla Club Munich, Germany

Nov 8 Mon Badehaus Berlin Berlin, Germany

Nov 10 Wed Helios 37 Köln, Germany

Nov 12 Fri Club Ifor Bach Cardiff, United Kingdom

Nov 13 Sat Great Western Festival Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 14 Sun Night & Day Cafe Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 16 Tue Brudenell Community Room Leeds, United Kingdom

Nov 17 Wed Powerhaus London, United Kingdom

Nov 21 Sun Le Botanique Bruxelles, Belgium

Nov 22 Mon Paradiso Up Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dec 4 Sat The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, United States #

Dec 5 Sun The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA, United States #

Dec 10 Fri Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA, United States #

Dec 12 Sun Fox Theatre San Francisco, CA, United States #

Dec 14 Tue Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA, United States #

Jul 9 Sat Mad Cool Festival 2022 Madrid, Spain

* - w/ Lucy Dacus

# - w/ Courtney Barnett