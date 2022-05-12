Bartees Strange releases new song “Hold The Line,” inspired by George Floyd’s daughter
Bartees Strange has shared the third single off his anticipated 4AD debut Farm To Table, which arrives on 6/17. It's called "Hold The Line," and it's a mournful rock ballad that was written in the wake of George Floyd's death, with George's daughter in mind, as Bartees explains:
I remember watching George Floyd’s daughter talk about the death of her father and thinking wow - what a sad introduction to Black American life for this young person. It was painful to watch her grow up in that moment, like all Black kids eventually do.
"Hold the Line" was written over the course of three days during that first pandemic summer. Through this song I was trying to make sense of what was happening in the US, my neighborhood and my community at that moment. During the marches people were trying to stop the bleeding, locked arm in arm, doing everything they could to hold the line.
Listen below. Pre-order Bartees' new album on yellow vinyl.
Bartees Strange -- 2022 Tour Dates
May 13 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Kilby Block Party
June 18 - LOS ANGELES, CA, The Getty [on sale June 4]
July 3 – WERCHTER, BE, Rock Werchter 2022
July 4 – COLOGNE, DE, Helios37
July 5 – HAMBURG, DE, Molotow
July 7 – BERLIN, DE, Badehaus
July 9 – MADRID, ES, Mad Cool Festival 2022
July 11 – MUNICH, DE, Milla
July 12 – FRIBOURG, CH, Festival Les Georges
July 13 – REES-HALDERN, NL, Haldern Pop Bar
July 14 – AMSTERDAM, NL, Upstairs @ Paradiso
July 16 – LEEDS, GB, Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club
July 17 – MANCHESTER, GB, Night & Day Café
July 19 – CARDIFF, GB, Clwb Ifor Bach
July 20 – BRIGHTON, GB, Patterns
July 21 – LONDON, GB, Powerhaus
July 22 – SUFFOLK, GB, Latitude Festival
July 29 – OMAHA, NE, Maha Festival 2022
August 7 – CALGARY, AB, Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
August 8 – BONNER, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater
August 9 – OGDEN, UT, Ogden Amphitheater
August 10 – DILLON, CO, Dillon Amphitheater
August 13 – NORTH ADAMS, MA, MASS MoCA
August 26 – TORONTO, ON, Budweiser Stage
October 1 - COLUMBIA, MD, All Things Go Music Festival