Bartees Strange releases new song “Hold The Line,” inspired by George Floyd’s daughter

Bartees Strange has shared the third single off his anticipated 4AD debut Farm To Table, which arrives on 6/17. It's called "Hold The Line," and it's a mournful rock ballad that was written in the wake of George Floyd's death, with George's daughter in mind, as Bartees explains:

I remember watching George Floyd’s daughter talk about the death of her father and thinking wow - what a sad introduction to Black American life for this young person. It was painful to watch her grow up in that moment, like all Black kids eventually do. "Hold the Line" was written over the course of three days during that first pandemic summer. Through this song I was trying to make sense of what was happening in the US, my neighborhood and my community at that moment. During the marches people were trying to stop the bleeding, locked arm in arm, doing everything they could to hold the line.

Listen below.

Bartees Strange -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 13 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Kilby Block Party

June 18 - LOS ANGELES, CA, The Getty [on sale June 4]

July 3 – WERCHTER, BE, Rock Werchter 2022

July 4 – COLOGNE, DE, Helios37

July 5 – HAMBURG, DE, Molotow

July 7 – BERLIN, DE, Badehaus

July 9 – MADRID, ES, Mad Cool Festival 2022

July 11 – MUNICH, DE, Milla

July 12 – FRIBOURG, CH, Festival Les Georges

July 13 – REES-HALDERN, NL, Haldern Pop Bar

July 14 – AMSTERDAM, NL, Upstairs @ Paradiso

July 16 – LEEDS, GB, Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

July 17 – MANCHESTER, GB, Night & Day Café

July 19 – CARDIFF, GB, Clwb Ifor Bach

July 20 – BRIGHTON, GB, Patterns

July 21 – LONDON, GB, Powerhaus

July 22 – SUFFOLK, GB, Latitude Festival

July 29 – OMAHA, NE, Maha Festival 2022

August 7 – CALGARY, AB, Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

August 8 – BONNER, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 9 – OGDEN, UT, Ogden Amphitheater

August 10 – DILLON, CO, Dillon Amphitheater

August 13 – NORTH ADAMS, MA, MASS MoCA

August 26 – TORONTO, ON, Budweiser Stage

October 1 - COLUMBIA, MD, All Things Go Music Festival