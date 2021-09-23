Bartees Strange releases new song “Weights” (listen)

Bartees Strange has been playing a new song called "Weights" at his recent shows, and today he officially released the studio version. The genre-fluid artist goes in a driving punk/post-punk direction on this one, and it's a serious ripper. About the song, he says, "going back and forth in my head about relationships that could have happened, missing that it didn’t, and finally realizing I gotta let the weight of it all go." Check it out below.

"Weights" is from the new deluxe edition of his excellent 2020 album Live Forever, which is due out digitally on October 1 (preorder). It also features a new take on "Kelly Rowland" featuring Armand Hammer, "Free Kelly Rowland," and a track called "Flagey God Redux."

Bartees plays Governors Ball this Friday (9/24), but first he plays two back-to-backk GovBall After Dark shows at NYC's Mercury Lounge tonight (9/23). The early show is sold out, but tickets for the late show are still available.