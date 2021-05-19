Bartees Strange remixed Hannah Georgas on her new EP ft Matt Berninger, Owen Pallett, more

Vancouver artist Hannah Georgas released All That Emotion, an album she worked on with Aaron Dessner of The National, last year, and she's reworking that album with the help of some cool guests on All That EmotionVersions, a new EP due out June 18 via Brasslands/Arts & Crafts. Matt Berninger, Bartees Strange, Owen Pallet, Graham Walsh of Holy Fuck and Kate Stables of This Is The Kit all appear on the new EP, and you can see the tracklisting below.

"Having the opportunity to connect and collaborate with Bartees, Kate, Owen, Matt and Graham has been a treat," Hannah says. "All have released their own albums this past year and I've honestly listened to their new music more than anything else. It's been sweet to realize a new side to these songs and it's always refreshing to hear my music in a completely different way. Collaboration is an integral part of making music for me, and it's felt extra special to do this during the pandemic."

She's also shared the first single from Versions, a clubby remix of "Dreams" from Bartees Strange. Stream that below.

Hannah Georgas - All That EmotionVersions Track List

1. Hannah Georgas: "Pray It Away" (feat. Matt Berninger)

2. Kate Stables & Hannah Georgas: "That Emotion" (feat. Graham Walsh)

3. Hannah Georgas: "Dreams" (Bartees Strange remix)

4. Hannah Georgas: "Easy" (feat. Owen Pallett)

5. Hannah Georgas: "Cruel" (Instrumental)