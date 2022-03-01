Bartees Strange signs to 4AD, releases new single “Heavy Heart”

One of Bartees Strange's first releases was the Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy EP, which was largely made up of The National covers (and released on Brassland, the label co-run by The National's Aaron and Bryce Dessner), and now he has joined his heroes on 4AD, who just issued his new single "Heavy Heart." Bartees co-wrote and co-produced it with Chris Connors, and it also features a writing credit from Foxing's Conor Murphy. It's an anthemic indie rock song with triumphant horns, a searing guitar solo, and the kind of unbridled ambition that went missing from mainstream indie for a few years. You can hear hints of The National, or their pal Bon Iver, but mostly it just sounds like Bartees Strange and it's a great song. Listen and watch the video below.

Hopefully this means an announcement for Bartees' anticipated new album is imminent. Stay tuned.

Bartees just opened for Mdou Moctar at BAM last week (pics), and he has many more tour dates coming up, including a run opening for Car Seat Headrest that hits NYC this month for three Brooklyn Steel shows. All dates are listed below.

Bartees Strange -- 2022 Tour Dates

Mar 16 - SAINT PAUL, MN, Palace Theatre *

Mar 17 - MILWAUKEE, WI, Pabst Theater *

Mar 18 - CHICAGO, IL, The Vic Theatre *

Mar 19 - CHICAGO, IL, The Vic Theatre *

Mar 20 - DETROIT, MI, Majestic Theatre *

Mar 22 - TORONTO, ON, The Danforth Music Hall *

Mar 23 - TORONTO, ON, The Danforth Music Hall *

Mar 25 - NORTH ADAMS, MA, Mass MOCA *

Mar 26 - BOSTON, MA, House Of Blues Boston *

Mar 27 - PORTLAND, ME, State Theatre *

Mar 29 - BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *

Mar 30 - BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *

Mar 31 - BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *

April 1 - PHILADELPHIA, PA, Franklin Music Hall *

April 2 - WASHINGTON, DC, The Anthem *

April 4 - CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, Jefferson Theater *

April 5 - ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel *

April 7 - RALEIGH, NC, The Ritz *

April 8 - COLUMBIA, DC, The Senate *

April 9 - ATLANTA, GA, Tabernacle *

April 10 - NASHVILLE, TN, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

April 22 - SEATTLE, WA, Paramount Theatre *

April 23 - PORTLAND, OR, Roseland Theater *

April 24 - EUGENE, CA, Mcdonald Theater *

April 26 - SACRAMENTO, CA, Ace of Spades *

April 27 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Warfield *

April 29 - SAN DIEGO, CA, House of Blues San Diego *

April 30 - LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern *

May 1 - PHOENIX, AZ, The Van Buren *

May 4 - AUSTIN, TX, Stubbs BBQ *

May 5 - HOUSTON, TX, White Oak Music Hall *

May 6 - DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater *

May 7 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, Tower Theatre *

May 8 - KANSAS CITY, MO, Grinders KC *

May 10 - DENVER, CO, Ogden Theatre *

May 11 - BOULDER, CO, Fox Theatre *

May 13 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Kilby Block Party

July 3 – WERCHTER, BE, Rock Werchter 2022

July 4 – COLOGNE, DE, Helios37

July 5 – HAMBURG, DE, Molotow

July 7 – BERLIN, DE, Badehaus

July 9 – MADRID, ES, Mad Cool Festival 2022

July 11 – MUNICH, DE, Milla

July 12 – FRIBOURG, CH, Festival Les Georges

July 13 – REES-HALDERN, NL, Haldern Pop Bar

July 14 – AMSTERDAM, NL, Upstairs @ Paradiso

July 16 – LEEDS, GB, Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

July 17 – MANCHESTER, GB, Night & Day Café

July 19 – CARDIFF, GB, Clwb Ifor Bach

July 20 – BRIGHTON, GB, Patterns

July 21 – LONDON, GB, Powerhaus

July 22 – SUFFOLK, GB, Latitude Festival

* w/ Car Seat Headrest