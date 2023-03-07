Bartees Strange streaming ‘Daily News,’ touring & playing BV SXSW

Previously a vinyl exclusive on his 2022 album Farm To Table, Bartees Strange has shared "Daily News" on streaming today. Fittingly genre-evasive, "Daily News" is futuristic and expansive, with a sound that runs the gamut from mid-tempo synth pop to fuzzed-out shoegaze. It closes with a brief but powerful saxophone feature. Listen to the song below.

In addition to tours with Boygenius and The National coming up, Bartees has a slew of festival performances--including SXSW, where you can catch him at BrooklynVegan's free show at Empire on Thursday, March 16. The full lineup for BV's Lost Weekend is still TBA, but you can RSVP here.

Bartees comes back to NYC with Boygenius, Clairo, and Dijon for Re:SET Festival on June 17 at Forest Hills Stadium. All dates are listed below.

BARTEES STRANGE -- 2023 TOUR DATES

Mar 14 @ 3:10PM - Austin, TX @ Working Families Party’s The Politics Stage, Austin Motel

Mar 14 @ TBD - Austin, TX @ Give A Note (SXSW official), The Belmont

Mar 16 @ 1:00PM - Austin, TX @ BrooklynVegan, Empire

Mar 16 @ 2:00PM - Austin, TX @ NIVA/Live List/Tidal, The Parish

Mar 16 @ 4:30PM - Austin, TX @ Stereogum, Cheer Up Charlies

April 3 - Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

April 4 - London, UK @ Lafayette

April 6 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club

April 7 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

April 8 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

April 10 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

April 11 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman's Club

Jun 2 - San Diego, CA @ Re:SET - Spandragon

Jun 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Re:SET - Brookside

Jun 4 - Stanford, CA @ Re:SET - Frost Amp

Jun 9 - Dallas, TX @ ReSet - The Ground @ Texas Trust

Jun 10 - New Orleans, LA @ Re:SET - City Park

Jun 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Re:SET - Central Park

Jun 16 - Washington, DC @ Re:SET - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Jun 17 - New York, NY @ Re:SET - Forest Hills

Jun 18 - Boston, MA @ Re:SET - Suffolk Downs

Jun 21 - Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

Jun 23 - Columbus, OH @ Re:SET - Kemba Live

Jun 24 - Chicago, IL @ Re:SET - Riis Park

Jun 25 - Nashville, TN @ Re:SET - Centennial Park

Jul 29 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

Sep 29 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

Sep 30 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Scheling Halle *

Oct 1 - Munich, DE @ Zenith *

Oct 4 - Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center *

Oct 5 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena *

Oct 6 - Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *

* w/ The National