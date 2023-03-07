Bartees Strange streaming ‘Daily News,’ touring & playing BV SXSW
Previously a vinyl exclusive on his 2022 album Farm To Table, Bartees Strange has shared "Daily News" on streaming today. Fittingly genre-evasive, "Daily News" is futuristic and expansive, with a sound that runs the gamut from mid-tempo synth pop to fuzzed-out shoegaze. It closes with a brief but powerful saxophone feature. Listen to the song below.
In addition to tours with Boygenius and The National coming up, Bartees has a slew of festival performances--including SXSW, where you can catch him at BrooklynVegan's free show at Empire on Thursday, March 16. The full lineup for BV's Lost Weekend is still TBA, but you can RSVP here.
Bartees comes back to NYC with Boygenius, Clairo, and Dijon for Re:SET Festival on June 17 at Forest Hills Stadium. All dates are listed below.
BARTEES STRANGE -- 2023 TOUR DATES
Mar 14 @ 3:10PM - Austin, TX @ Working Families Party’s The Politics Stage, Austin Motel
Mar 14 @ TBD - Austin, TX @ Give A Note (SXSW official), The Belmont
Mar 16 @ 1:00PM - Austin, TX @ BrooklynVegan, Empire
Mar 16 @ 2:00PM - Austin, TX @ NIVA/Live List/Tidal, The Parish
Mar 16 @ 4:30PM - Austin, TX @ Stereogum, Cheer Up Charlies
April 3 - Southampton, UK @ The Joiners
April 4 - London, UK @ Lafayette
April 6 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club
April 7 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
April 8 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
April 10 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
April 11 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman's Club
Jun 2 - San Diego, CA @ Re:SET - Spandragon
Jun 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Re:SET - Brookside
Jun 4 - Stanford, CA @ Re:SET - Frost Amp
Jun 9 - Dallas, TX @ ReSet - The Ground @ Texas Trust
Jun 10 - New Orleans, LA @ Re:SET - City Park
Jun 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Re:SET - Central Park
Jun 16 - Washington, DC @ Re:SET - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Jun 17 - New York, NY @ Re:SET - Forest Hills
Jun 18 - Boston, MA @ Re:SET - Suffolk Downs
Jun 21 - Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival
Jun 23 - Columbus, OH @ Re:SET - Kemba Live
Jun 24 - Chicago, IL @ Re:SET - Riis Park
Jun 25 - Nashville, TN @ Re:SET - Centennial Park
Jul 29 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
Sep 29 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *
Sep 30 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Scheling Halle *
Oct 1 - Munich, DE @ Zenith *
Oct 4 - Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center *
Oct 5 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena *
Oct 6 - Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *
* w/ The National