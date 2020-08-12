Bartees Strange teams with Will Yip for debut album, shares new song “Boomer”

Genre-defying artist Bartees Strange has been dropping promising singles (and National covers) for a while, and now he finally announced his proper debut album. It's called Live Forever, it was recorded with Brian DiMeglio and mastered by the great indie/punk producer Will Yip (Code Orange, Say Anything, Touche Amore, etc), and it's coming out on October 2 via Yip's Memory Music label (pre-order).

"I’m often the only Black guy in the room when I’m playing in a band or working in a studio and I’ll be honest, I don’t think the engineer always knew what I wanted to capture, what I was trying to do or what I was referencing," Bartees says. "I wanted a space where I could be in control of how it was gonna sound, and have people there to check me that I trust."

The album includes his recent single "Mustang" and his 2019 single "In A Cab," as well as the just-released "Boomer." This one finds Bartees basically rapping on the verses, until the song turns into palm-muted pop punk, and eventually erupts into explosive art rock. Bartees connects it all seamlessly, making "Boomer" yet another very promising taste of this LP. It comes with a Britain Weyant-directed performance video with Bartees on every instrument, which you can watch below. Artwork and tracklist below too.

Tracklist:

1. Jealousy

2. Mustang

3. Boomer

4. Kelly Rowland

5. In A Cab

6. Stone Meadows

7. Mossblerd

8. Flagey God

9. Far

10. Fallen For You

11. Ghostly