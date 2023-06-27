Basement Jaxx playing US shows around CRSSD & Portola festivals

UK dance duo Basement Jaxx played Detroit's Movement fest earlier this year and after a summer on the UK/EU festival circuit, will be back in North America for San Diego's CRSSD San Francisco's Portola. While here they will also play DJ shows in NYC, Chicago and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

The NYC DJ set is at Elsewhere on September 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30 at noon but you can get presale tickets now with code ELSEWHEREJAXX.

Basement Jaxx - 2023 DJ Shows

Aug 5th 2023 - Felix B at Marina Sunset, JPN

Aug 6th 2023 - Felix B at One Park Festival, JPN

Aug 13th 2023 - Glitterbox, Ibiza

Aug 18th 2023 - Far West Fest, IRE

Aug 26th 2023 Playing Fields, IRE

Aug 30th 2023 - FISHER - Hï Ibiza

Sep 21st 2023 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY, USA

Sep 22nd 2023 - Cermak Hall @ Radius - Chicago, IL, USA

Sep 24th 2023 - CRSSD Festival, San Diego, CA, USA

Sep 29th 2023 - Venue TBA - Los Angeles, CA, USA

Oct 1st 2023 - Portola Festival, San Francisco, CA, USA